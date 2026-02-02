Riffa Views International School concluded the Science and Technology Initiatives Program (MISTI), organized in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), with the participation of 150 male and female high school students representing public and private schools from across the Kingdom of Bahrain. The program forms part of a specialized educational initiative hosted on the school campus for the fourth consecutive year.

This year’s program featured five specialized tracks combining engineering, artificial intelligence, and future technologies. These included Industrial Robotic Arm, AI-powered Computer Vision, and Electric Vehicle Engineering, in addition to two intensive programs in Artificial Intelligence for Marketing and Content Creation, and the AI Creators Lab. The programs were delivered using a project-based learning approach, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in robotics, automation, computer vision, sustainable energy, and the design of innovative digital solutions.

On this occasion, Abdulaziz bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Member of the Board of Trustees of Riffa Views International School, affirmed that the program reflects the school’s commitment to supporting high-quality, innovation-driven education. He noted that expanding participation to include a larger number of students from various schools highlights the program’s success and its positive impact in preparing a generation equipped to meet future challenges. He added that such international partnerships play a vital role in transferring global knowledge to students and enabling them to keep pace with rapid developments in science and technology.

Michael Donaldson, Head of Riffa Views International School, explained that the program represents a comprehensive educational experience that integrates academic learning with practical application, offering students a unique opportunity to learn from leading global expertise. He emphasized the school’s commitment to providing an inspiring learning environment that enables students to transform ideas into practical projects and supports the development of their leadership and technical skills in line with future requirements.

He added that the programs aim to empower high school students by developing their technical and creative skills through direct engagement with specialized instructors from MIT, and by utilizing advanced platforms and tools within an interactive learning environment. This approach contributes to enhancing innovative thinking, teamwork, and readiness for future academic and professional pathways in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The organization of this program reflects Riffa Views International School’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, supporting applied learning, and broadening students’ horizons in the fields of science, technology, and artificial intelligence further strengthening the school’s position as a leading hub for modern learning and global educational partnerships.