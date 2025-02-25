Tirana, Albania: Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, has signed a letter of engagement with the Albanian Ministry of Interior to implement a nation-wide AI-powered smart city project.

The project is set to digitize urban infrastructure, enhance traffic management, and modernize public services, and in doing so elevate Albania to be one of Europe’s leading adopters of artificial intelligence and smart nation infrastructure.

The letter of engagement was signed yesterday in Tirana in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency Mr. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania. Also present was His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presight.

The exchange took place between His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Presight, and from the Albanian side, Her Excellency Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, and His Excellency Ervin Hoxha, Minister of Interior.

The smart city initiative is set to cover 20 cities across Albania and will deliver community-wide benefits from reduced traffic and congestion to faster emergency response times. The AI-powered nation-building project is designed to enhance Albania’s sustainability and digital transformation agenda, while also introducing efficiencies across public services. The project includes the following:

AI-powered smart city and traffic management platform – enabling real-time urban operations monitoring, streamlining essential public services, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing road safety.

– enabling real-time urban operations monitoring, streamlining essential public services, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing road safety. Advanced command and control center – Utilising cutting-edge AI to centralize decision-making for public service operations, emergency response, and infrastructure management.

Presight’s AI-powered smart nation solutions will help Albania become a global benchmark for digital-native countries. The framework for the model to be deployed in Albania will build upon global best practice smart city design principles and the lessons learnt from the deployment of AI infrastructure across Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Through the responsible and ethical implementation of AI-driven solutions, Albania’s citizens will experience improved public services, digitized infrastructure, enhanced healthcare access, and safer, more efficient urban environments​. It is predicted that urban travel time in Albania’s cities will be reduced thanks to this project.

Presight is committed to developing AI solutions that enhance communities while upholding privacy and security. This project aligns with Albania’s digital transformation goals and ensures AI is used ethically and transparently to deliver tangible benefits to citizens​.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented:

“Albania is embarking on one of Europe’s most ambitious smart nation transformations, leveraging AI to drive economic growth, efficiency, and community well-being. Presight is honored to support this vision, bringing our proven expertise in AI-driven urban management to empower Albania’s digital future.”

The signing of the letter of engagement in Tirana occurred during an official working visit to Albania by the UAE President. Also part of the delegation was H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President.

The Albania smart city project reinforces Presight’s position as a global leader in AI-powered smart city solutions. By deploying a comprehensive national AI platform, Presight is setting a global benchmark for responsible, AI-driven urban development​.”

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

