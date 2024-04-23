Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, announced a significant milestone towards the commercial operation of its Power Station 5 (PS 5) Block 4 Project with the First Fire of the Mitsubishi Power M701JAC Gas Turbine (GT) on Tuesday 23 April 2024. This achievement marks a key step towards the project's on-schedule completion in Q4 2024. Notably, it also comes just six months after the GT unit's delivery to site in October 2023.

A celebratory ceremony was held at the Block 4 Project site, attended by high-level officials from Alba including the Chairman of the Board Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, and Alba's Executive Management Team. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)’s Senior Vice President, Vice President, Energy Systems Takashi Tozawa, and SEPCOIII’s Vice President, Kong Lingfeng, and senior officials from ESBI were also present.

In his remarks, Alba's Chairman Khalid Al Rumaihi highlighted the significance of the First Fire milestone and stated, “This achievement marks the commencement of commissioning activities for Block 4 which upon completion will set a new standard for sustainable and efficient power generation within the aluminium industry.”

Al Rumaihi further emphasized Alba's commitment to environmental responsibility, stating, “The Block 4 Project translates our proactive approach to integrating energy operational efficiency with environmental standards to align with Bahrain's Net Zero Emissions target by 2060.”

Adding to the celebration, Alba's CEO Ali Al Baqali expressed his pride in achieving this milestone safely with more than 3.8 million safe working hours. He then emphasized the Project's direct alignment with Alba’s ESG Roadmap: “With the successful First Fire of the advanced Gas Turbine, Alba is now closer to achieving its goals of reducing its environmental footprint and ensuring a sustainable future for the aluminium industry.

He also commended the collaborative efforts of the owner teams from Alba, MHI, SEPCOIII, and ESBI, reiterating confidence in delivering the project on schedule.”

Takashi Tozawa, Senior Vice President, Vice President, Energy Systems at MHI added: “Mitsubishi Power is honoured to support Alba and the Kingdom of Bahrain as we celebrate the successful achievement of first firing for gas turbine ahead of the schedule and the start of the hot commissioning of Alba’s new CCGT Block 4 in Power Station 5 with our partners SEPCOIII. Today's success is testament to our unwavering commitment to using the latest innovation to deliver industry-leading and reliable solutions to our partners. Our advanced, hydrogen-ready M701 JAC gas turbine technology provided for this project also underscores Mitsubishi Power's dedication to advancing low carbon power generation worldwide. As Bahrain progresses towards its ambitious growth targets outlined in the Economic Vision 2030, we take great pride in working together with Alba to provide uninterrupted and efficient power to support the country on its journey to sustainable growth.”

Adding further, Kong Lingfeng SEPCOIII’s Vice President said: “As SEPCOIII, we proudly celebrate the successful first firing of the gas turbine and the start of hot commissioning for Alba's new CCGT Block 4 at Power Station 5 in Bahrain. This milestone showcases our dedication to innovative solutions, reflecting our commitment to global low-carbon power generation. Collaborating with Alba, we deliver reliable, sustainable power, supporting Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.”

Alba's PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project is the addition of a fourth Block of similar combined cycle configuration with 680.9 megawatts (MW) M701JAC Gas Turbine Combined Cycle and includes tie into the existing 220kV Substation. Once operational in Q4 2024, Block 4 will increase the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and reduce its overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2023), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 270 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), SABIC Industrial Investments Company (SIIC) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba adheres to the highest international standards, holding certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO 18788, IATF 16949:2016, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), ASI Performance Standard Certification, ASI Chain of Custody Standard Certification and Ecovadis Certification.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 86% Bahrainis (2023) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project and the Power Station 5 Block 4 Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 30 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in September 2022. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA President’s Award for winning RoSPA Gold Medal Award 10 years in a row, the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 4-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Expansion Project

Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. This state-of-the-art J-class gas turbine addition boasts superior efficiency compared to Power Stations 3 & 4. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Block 4 will boost PS5's total capacity to 2,481 MW, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of aluminium produced.

A consortium of Mitsubishi Power and SEPCOIII is responsible for the entire project lifecycle, from design and engineering to construction and commissioning.

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

