The institute aims to elevate Egypt’s healthcare sector and revolutionize surgical procedures by introducing CMR’s latest innovative technology, Versius Robotic Surgical System

Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s leading private healthcare service provider, announced that its medical staff and consultants started performing surgical procedures using the innovative next generation robotic surgical system, Versius.



Earlier this year, Alameda signed an agreement with CMR Surgical to acquire four robots over the next four years and set up a training center for robotic surgery to transfer know-how to Egyptian specialists. The first robotic system was installed in As-salam International Hospital, Maadi, in March 2022.



During the last few months, a team of 20 caregivers, including senior consultants, have undergone a comprehensive and exclusive training program across various departments, including General Surgery, Oncosurgery, Gynecology and Urology, as part of the collaboration with CMR. Equipped with advanced training, the eminent clinicians and surgeons have operated multiple complex surgeries including a few being the first on robotics in the MENA region.



“Technology has transformed medicine and healthcare, and we want to be at the forefront of driving innovation in Egypt’s healthcare sector. We are committed to offering the highest quality of medical care and expanding our portfolio of services by partnering with best-in class technology and service providers to meet the patient’s and doctor’s demands of today and tomorrow. This agreement, and our substantial investment in robotics recently, reflects this exemplary commitment to the healthcare provider space where we’ve acted as leaders and first movers for more than 40 years” said Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group Dr. Fahad Khater.



Alameda’s goal is to integrate the world’s most innovative technology in its hospitals to allow them to deliver exceptional medical services and upgrade Egypt’s healthcare system.



Versius is designed to enable surgeons to perform minimal invasive surgery and provide high-level accuracy and precision when performing complex procedures, resulting in better patient outcomes and faster recovery. In addition to this, Versius shortens the hospitalization period, reduces patient discomfort, blood loss, and the risk of infection, while leaving minimal scarring.



The robotic system offers surgeons the flexibility of operating either standing up or sitting down due to its ergonomic design, which reduces fatigue and physical strain. Further, the design of the robotic system includes wheels, allowing it to move easily between operating rooms or within the hospitals and clinics, making it accessible to the surgical team at all times. With its small and modular design, Versius allows for more freedom of setup, which makes it suitable for various specialties, benefitting different patients across the hospital.



“Our goal is to bring what’s best for our patients by becoming home to the latest technology and the best doctors and surgeons in the country. It’s an honor to collaborate with CMR and establish our Centre of Excellence (COE) in Minimal Invasive and Robotics Surgery at As Salam International Hospital, Maadi. With the addition of this COE, now we focus on eight major specialties, including Cancer Care, Cardiac Sciences, GIT & Liver Diseases, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Spine, & Joint, Renal Sciences, and Respiratory Diseases. Versius Robotic System is a revolutionary step in the healthcare sector that enhances patient care, makes surgeries easier on doctors, and shortens hospital stays, and we’re excited to train our doctors and bring them closer to the future of surgery.” said Alameda Healthcare, Group Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Mishra.



“We’re excited to partner with Alameda Healthcare Group, one of the region’s most renowned providers of advanced patient care, and home to some of the best consultants and surgeons. We look forward to our technology becoming adopted by its hospitals and making a difference in the lives of its patients as well as staff. Only 3% of patients in Europe and the US have access to robotic-assisted surgery, so we’re proud to see our robotics program being rolled out in the Middle East, spearheaded by such a valued partner, and look forward to taking Egyptian surgery into the future with our Versius technology” Dr. Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer at CMR and founder of "Versius” surgical robot, commented.



In 2022, Alameda partnered with some of the world’s leading medical equipment providers including; Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers and Leica Microsystems, to drive collaboration in training and technical, clinical, and quality assurance educational support, as well as gain access to the latest medical technology and devices, improving the overall operational efficiency and quality across Alameda’s portfolio.

