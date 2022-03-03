United Arab Emirates: Are you ready to add an exciting pit stop to your next adventure, or for a fun night out with your favourite pizza brand? Family and friends, kids of all ages are welcome to feast their hearts out at Domino’s newest branch located on Al Qudra Road which was launched on 1st March 2022.

With more than 500 Domino’s stores in over 11 markets, Alamar Foods is proud to add this branch to its growing portfolio. The new store is located on Al Qudra Road in the up-and-coming Nshama Town Square Community Centre making this branch a favourite for happy campers and road trippers on their way to Al Qudra lake.

To celebrate the launch, Alamar with Domino’s held an event on opening day and showcased their new store. The event took place from 2:00 to 3:00 PM, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 PM. Attendees can tuck into a freshly made piping hot pizza with a wide range of delectable sides and desserts. To add to the excitement, Domino’s gave away free pizzas to the first 50 customers on the day. But that’s not where the celebrations ended, Domino’s is launching a special offer that includes 2 large pizzas for AED50 valid on www.dominos.com from the opening date until March 7, 2022. This special opening aligns with UAE’s 50thyear anniversary.

The event was attended by Ibrahim al Jammaz - Chairman of the board of Directors of Alamar Foods, along with Filippo Sgattoni - Group Chief Executive Officer of Alamar Foods and Shobhit Tandon - Chief Operating Officer – Domino’s International Markets at Alamar Foods in addition to the best of Dubai’s F&B media and bloggers.

“Alamar is committed to giving back and helping the UAE’s community grow in celebration for their constant loyalty and support”, said Al Jammaz. “We are pleased to announce the opening of Domino's 50th store in the United Arab Emirates. This is a significant milestone for Alamar in general and Domino’s in specific in the Middle East, just as UAE's 50th anniversary is significant for the region", added Sgattoni.

-Ends-

For more details on our news and offers, you can check our website www.dominos.com and our social media @dominosuae.

About Domino’s:

Domino’s is an American pizza chain founded in 1960. The aim of the chain was to make the best quality pizzas for its customers. Since then, Domino’s is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world based on global retail sales with more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. The Pizza chain has garnered a large following in the Middle East, making it one of the most recognizable brands in the region. Domino’s prides itself on hygiene, safety, and transparency. These are the main pillars to its world-renowned service. Delivering an array of products from chicken or beef options or vegetarian pizzas, to its wide variety of sides and desserts, the restaurant chain remains the standard for both dining-in and delivery services.

About Alamar Foods Group:

Alamar Foods Company is a rapidly expanding and diversified food & beverage group with a strong position in the MENAP quick-service industry. The group is the master franchisee operator for Domino’s in the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan) and for Dunkin’ in Egypt and Morocco, with nearly 545 restaurants across 11 countries. Alamar is headquartered in Saudi Arabia.