Ajman: – Al Zorah Development Company, in partnership with the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, proudly announces the launch of its latest landmark project, Beach Hills Villas. Situated in the heart of Al Zorah City, this luxurious beachfront development sets a new standard for seaside living in Ajman.

Nestled Coastal Opulence

Nestled along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, adjacent to the renowned Oberoi Beach Resort, Beach Hills Villas is a testament to opulence and sophistication. With its four rows of ultra-luxurious villas, each meticulously crafted to offer unparalleled comfort and style, this development redefines the concept of coastal living.

Unmatched Beachfront Experience

Designed to provide residents with an unobstructed view of the azure waters and white sand beaches, Beach Hills Villas boasts private beach access, ensuring an exclusive and immersive beachfront experience. The unique architectural layout, with each row of villas separated by a five-meter level clearance, guarantees that every resident enjoys a front-row seat to breathtaking panoramic views.

“We are thrilled to introduce Beach Hills Villas as the latest addition to our esteemed residential portfolio. This exceptional development embodies our commitment to providing residents with the highest standards of luxury living, seamlessly blending modern architecture with spacious open spaces to create an unparalleled coastal oasis.”commented George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company.

Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties, remarked, “Beach Hills Villas represents a significant milestone in the luxury real estate landscape of Ajman. With its exquisite design, premium amenities, and unmatched beachfront location, this development is poised to redefine coastal living for residents and investors alike. We anticipate that Beach Hills Villas will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Ajman and attract discerning buyers seeking exclusivity, elegance, and unparalleled seaside lifestyle.”

Luxury Defined: Villas & Amenities

Comprising meticulously crafted four-bedroom one-level homes in the second and third rows, as well as exquisite four-bedroom duplex villas in the fourth row, Beach Hills Villas offers a diverse range of living options tailored to meet the most discerning tastes. Each villa boasts expansive living spaces, high-end finishes, and private swimming pools, providing residents with the epitome of luxury coastal living.

Setting New Benchmarks

At Al Zorah City, we take pride in our dedication to delivering unparalleled real estate experiences, curating lifestyles that elevate the senses and enrich the soul. With the introduction of Beach Hills Villas, we continue to set new benchmarks in luxury living, offering residents and guests an unparalleled sanctuary where tranquility meets sophistication.

