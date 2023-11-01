Al Tamimi & Company has significantly strengthened its presence and client services in Oman by merging with local law firm BK Law. This will see the region’s leading law firm add a further nine members of staff to its existing team, including founder of BK Law, Basma Al Kiyumi, who joins as a Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution – Oman.

Basma is a prominent lawyer in Oman, with over 15 years of experience in Dispute Resolution and other areas of law. She founded BK Law in 2016 and built a reputation for excellence and professionalism among her clients and peers. Basma will work closely with Ahmed Al Barwani, the Head of Oman office, to expand the Al Tamimi & Company’s service offering and presence in the country.

Al Tamimi & Company has been in Muscat since 2013 and during this time it has developed an unrivalled understanding of Omani law. The firm has significant experience in all of Oman’s key sectors, and the merger with BK Law further enhances its capabilities in sectors such as Tourism & Hospitality, Logistics, Transportation, Manufacturing, Education, Fisheries & Agriculture, Energy & Mining, and TMT. Al Tamimi & Company’s ambition supports the Oman Vision 2040, which aims to diversify the economy and create more opportunities for growth and development.

Commenting, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Basma and her team to the firm. They bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise and a deep understanding of the Omani legal landscape. This merger reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the best service and advice in Oman and across the region, and supports our ambitious vision, to be the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Ahmed Al Barwani, the Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Oman office, said:

"We are proud of the solid foundation we have built in Oman over the past ten years, and we are confident that this merger will enhance our ability to serve our clients across all sectors and practice areas. By joining forces with Basma and her team, we are adding more depth, diversity, and experience to our existing talent pool, and creating an even more compelling client proposition. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals and to contribute to the Oman Vision 2040.”

On joining Al Tamimi & Company, Partner Basma Al Kiyumi, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution – Oman, said:

“I am delighted to be part of Al Tamimi and Company. Throughout my years of experience growing BK Law into a firm employing local talent at international standards, I look forward to joining my fellow colleagues at Al Tamimi and combining our energy and creativity with their resources and expertise towards building a track record of success and working at the forefront of legal developments across each of our practice areas in Oman”.

Al Tamimi & Company’s Oman office offers a full range of corporate legal services and the firm’s clients include multinational corporations, local firms, family businesses and financial institutions. The firm’s clients also benefit from the expertise of the wider Al Tamimi & Company network across the Middle East and North Africa.

