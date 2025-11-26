Riyadh: Marking a major milestone in King Abdullah Economic City’s (KAEC) new phase of development, Al Tahaluf, a Saudi-American joint venture comprised of a subsidiary of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) and the Hamad bin Saedan Real Estate Company, in partnership with KAEC, unveiled Soleya, a SAR 1.07 billion residential community designed to elevate modern coastal living. The project reflects KAEC's growing appeal as a destination where contemporary design, natural surroundings, and lifestyle experiences come together to create a distinctive place to live and grow.

The announcement was made at Cityscape Global, one of the world's largest and most influential real estate events. Senior representatives from KAEC and Al Tahaluf, the developer of Soleya, were present during the unveiling.

Abdulaziz AlNowaiser, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City, the master developer KAEC, commented: "Soleya represents the next chapter in KAEC's growth as we introduce communities designed around quality of life, contemporary design, and the expectations of a modern city. By bringing together thoughtful planning, natural surroundings, and a strong sense of community, Soleya reflects our ambition to create a destination where people can live, relax, and enjoy."

Reflecting on the development, Robert Hofmann, CEO of Al Tahaluf, added: "Soleya is inspired by the way families want to live today. The design emphasizes comfort, privacy, and a seamless connection to outdoor spaces. Our collaboration with KAEC allows us to bring international expertise together with a remarkable location, resulting in a community that blends elegant architecture, practical layouts, and a focus on everyday well-being."

Positioned as a new benchmark for tranquil coastal living, Soleya is planned as a distinctive residential neighborhood that offers close proximity to leading KAEC destinations, including the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The development will feature 340 villas built around a design language rooted in tropical modernism, with natural textures, shaded terraces, open spaces, and a strong indoor-outdoor flow. Villa types include Luz, Mar, and Sombra, each tailored to deliver a modern coastal aesthetic supported by spacious layouts and premium finishes.

Lot sizes range from 679 to 1,480 m2, creating generous space for greenery, privacy, and outdoor living. The community will include landscaped parks and shared spaces, some of which will be co designed by KAEC and Al Tahaluf to enhance walkability, family leisure, and a welcoming neighborhood experience. Soleya also benefits from convenient access to key KAEC destinations and the wider region through its location near the Haramain High Speed Rail and nearby leisure attractions along the waterfront. Residents will also enjoy complementary membership at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Al Tahaluf is backed by more than 150 years of combined heritage through its founding partners, who have delivered over 300,000 homes worldwide and developed more than 120 km2 across Saudi Arabia. The company brings extensive local and international expertise that reinforces the quality and vision of the Soleya development.

The launch of Soleya strengthens KAEC's position as a growing hub for modern living, tourism, and investment, reflecting continued private sector confidence in the city's long-term vision. It also adds real momentum to KAEC's development plans by introducing new destinations shaped around quality of life, contemporary design, and a coastal lifestyle. Through partnerships with established developers such as Al Tahaluf, KAEC continues to attract new ideas, investment, and opportunities that support its ongoing growth.