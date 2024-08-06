Dubai, UAE - Al Sharqi Shipping, a leading logistics services UAE, has been awarded the Maersk ECO Delivery CO2e Saving Certificate for 2023, marking a significant step in its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Throughout 2023, Al Sharqi Shipping utilized Maersk's ECO Delivery Ocean services to dramatically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The company successfully cut 3,537.33 tonnes of CO2e emissions, representing an impressive 84.64% reduction compared to traditional fossil fuel-based shipping methods.

"This recognition from Maersk underscores our dedication to environmentally responsible logistics," said Asif Rafiq, Chief Operating Officer of Al Sharqi Shipping. "We're proud to demonstrate that significant reductions in carbon emissions are achievable in our industry."

About Maersk ECO Delivery

Maersk ECO Delivery is an innovative service that allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint in ocean shipping. By using sustainable biofuels, this solution offers immediate carbon reductions without compromising on operational efficiency.

About Al Sharqi Shipping

With over 30 years of experience, Al Sharqi Shipping has established itself as a trusted name in UAE logistics. The company offers a wide range of services, including customs clearance, warehousing, and delivery, with a strong focus on innovative and sustainable solutions. Media Relation @ Al Sharqi Shipping

