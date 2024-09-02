The company's AED 7.5 billion in assets fortify its status as a premier maritime excellence centre, endorsed by top financial and investment firms.

Abu Dhabi: Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a frontrunner in various maritime sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), has revealed a new brand identity that captures its vision to solidify its position as an undisputed leader in the maritime industry.

Since its inception in 2003, Al Seer Marine has reinforced its reputation as a maritime powerhouse, establishing a robust network of subsidiaries and partners both in the UAE and internationally. The company's pivotal role in supporting the UAE's maritime economy is highlighted by recent internal investments, including the establishment of state-of-the-art 3D printing capabilities, the largest of their kind in the world. Demonstrating a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Al Seer Marine is focused on developing a modern fleet equipped with the latest technology. This vision has garnered significant support from regional financial institutions, culminating in an AED 863 million syndicated transaction in March 2023 to support the company’s fleet expansion.

Recognising the importance of solidifying Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's position as a leading global maritime hub, Al Seer Marine has also invested externally over AED 1.45 billion in both Abu Dhabi Ports and ADNOC Logistics and Services. Through these strategic investments, the company aims to establish the marine industry as a key pillar of the UAE’s "Projects of the 50" strategy, which seeks to transition the economy away from oil dependency.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, says: "Motivated by the UAE's visionary leadership, we have consistently expanded in the maritime sector for over two decades. Anchored by this heritage, we are proud to introduce our new dynamic brand identity, declaring our deep faith in the immense potential of the UAE's maritime sector. This belief propels us forward on a wave of progress in advancing maritime excellence.”

Neivens adds: “We currently own and commercially manage a fleet of 20 vessels, predominantly acquired between 2022 and 2023. Two LNG-ready MR tankers, set for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024, are designed to utilise new zero-emission fuels such as ammonia and methanol, reinforcing our dedication to sustainability.”

With most of the fleet already delivered and the remainder expected before the end of 2024, the total value of Al Seer Marine's assets reached AED 7.5 billion. Investing in a modern, durable fleet has enabled the company to achieve sustainable growth and operational efficiency, reflected in robust total revenue growth climbing to AED 580 million in the first half of 2024.

Al Seer Marine continues to lead the industry with significant advancements. As a pioneer in the Maritime Autonomous Centre of Excellence, the company leverages 15 years of expertise to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in autonomous marine systems, backed by its comprehensive 24/7 maintenance services. In the realm of additive manufacturing, Al Seer Marine has set new benchmarks with “MEGA II,” the world’s largest 3D printer, and the largest 3D-printed boat made from 67% recycled materials, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the company's innovation was highlighted at Dubai Design Week with the swift 3D printing of the "North Star" pavilion, a testament to its cutting-edge capabilities in large-scale 3D printing.

About Al Seer Marine (ASM)

Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM) is a global maritime organisation headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Our extensive service portfolio encompasses commercial shipping, yachting, boat building, large-scale 3D printing, unmanned vessel platforms and capabilities, and cutting-edge technological innovations. We seamlessly integrate top-tier services, innovative technological solutions, and a proven track record of operational excellence.

www.alseermarine.com

About International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 895 billion as of June 30, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 1,000 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

