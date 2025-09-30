Dubai, UAE – Al Seer Group, one of the UAE’s leading FMCG distributors, and Food Tech Valley, Dubai’s government-backed hub for food innovation, have announced a landmark partnership to establish a state-of-the-art food logistics and facility within Food Tech Valley.

The signing ceremony took place at the Future Food Forum 2025, held at Le Méridien Dubai, and under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, underlining the UAE’s commitment to creating a resilient, sustainable and self-sufficient food ecosystem.

The first initiative under this partnership will be the design and construction of a cutting-edge logistics facility at Food Tech Valley, built to prioritize speed, scalability and agility. This hub will initially focus on streamlining food distribution across the UAE, with future plans to expand product categories and nurture the growth of locally owned brands, strengthening the country’s food production ecosystem.

Once operational, this facility will become a cornerstone of the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051, redefining how food is sourced, stored and distributed. By integrating advanced ambient and cold chain systems, it will enhance efficiency, reduce waste and ensure consumers have greater access to safe, high-quality food at optimal prices. Beyond logistics, the facility will create jobs, develop skills and generate value for the local economy, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leader in sustainable food systems.

Addressing Global Pressures Through Local Action

This partnership also comes at a critical moment for the global food sector. Climate change, geopolitical tensions and rapid population growth are putting unprecedented pressure on international supply chains. By combining innovation with collaboration, Food Tech Valley and Al Seer Group aim to provide a forward-thinking solution that supports the region’s long-term food security.

“At Food Tech Valley, we are designing a fully integrated value chain that connects innovation, production, manufacturing and distribution to accelerate the growth of food businesses and enhance market accessibility,” said Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director of Food Tech Valley. “Our partnership with Al Seer Group to develop a cutting-edge logistics and distribution hub marks a pivotal step in strengthening this ecosystem, advancing the UAE’s Food Security National Strategy 2051, and driving a more resilient and sustainable food future.”

Mamoun Gasim, Chief Operating Officer of Al Seer Group said: “Through this partnership, Al Seer Group aims to deliver not only an advanced logistics hub but also a foundation for a new era of food distribution and supply. By strengthening local supply networks and championing regional food brands, we are paving the way for scalable distribution models that can grow beyond our borders, connecting innovation with impact and ensuring that today’s efforts shape a thriving, sustainable future for the UAE and the wider region.”

The partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to sustainability, brings together complementary strengths to redefine the future of food, from value-added goods to efficient local distribution and regional brand growth. Over time, it will attract global partners, drive knowledge exchange and create a dynamic ecosystem that strengthens supply chains and positions the UAE as a regional hub for food manufacturing, blending economic growth with environmental stewardship.

About Al Seer Group

Founded in 1961, Al Seer Group is one of the UAE’s largest FMCG distributors, delivering world-class sales and distribution services to leading international brands. With operations across the UAE and Oman, the group is recognized for its Gold A rating in food safety by Dubai Municipality, biofuel-powered logistics fleets, and commitment to sustainable practices. Al Seer continues to set new benchmarks in efficiency and innovation, supporting the UAE’s food security and economic growth.

For more information, visit: www.alseer.com

About Food Tech Valley

Food Tech Valley is a UAE-government-led initiative designed to address food security locally, regionally, and globally. It was announced in 2021 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a partnership between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Wasl, and centers around food, innovation, knowledge, technology and sustainability. Food Tech Valley will act as a catalyst for transforming the UAE into a global hub for tech-based food and agricultural solutions. In line with the UAE Food Security National Strategy 2051, Food Tech Valley is based on connectivity, innovation, and the facilitation of business growth in food tech. It will incorporate production zones, warehousing, logistics and cold-storage facilities, an innovation and R&D center, an academy, a business park, a marketplace, a visitor center and residential areas.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://www.foodtechvalley.ae/

