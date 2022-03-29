YORK services comply with international standards

The company received 68,000 calls during 2021

Jeddah: In a first, Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) has become the only Saudi company to obtain all ISO certificates in customer satisfaction, approved by the International Organization for Standardization from 2019 and until today.

The company was granted these certifications based on its quick and professional response to customers seeking all services including aftermarket service, confirming its leadership position in the field. The achievement also reflects the company’s values that place customers at the top in all areas of its business.

The four certificates, which focus on Quality management — Customer satisfaction, are: ISO 10001, ISO 10002, ISO 100003 and ISO 10004, for guidelines for complaints handling in organizations, guidelines for codes of conduct for organizations, guidelines for dispute resolution external to organizations and guidelines for monitoring and measuring respectively.

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) places customer satisfaction on the top of its priorities and responds quickly to their requests. In 2021, the company received 68,000 customer calls, and currently 97% of these calls are answered at the first ring.

The company’s sales engineers got a rating of (81+), which represents one of the highest ratings that any company can get in the Net Promoter Score for customer experience. It is a one-question questionnaire, which is answered on a scale ranging from -100 to +100, and is currently used by hundreds of companies around the world to measure the extent of customer satisfaction and the customers’ perception of the company, where it records both positive and negative feedback.

The ISO certificates in customer service are of great importance to organizations; they include the standards companies adhere to in relation to its conduct with customers. This entails enhancing customer satisfaction, dealing promptly with complaints, and maintaining the company's brand reputation to enhance its competitive advantage, in addition to achieving flexibility in work, and ensuring continuous improvement in performance.

A study conducted by Shep Hyken's CX consulting firm in 2020, showed that 96% of customers are willing to leave the service provider if they receive poor service, especially in the post-sale period during which the company’s warranty expires.

Consumers perceive the aftermarket service as one of the most important elements in promoting the product and increasing sales. It plays a significant role in determining the consumer’s loyalty to a brand and their level of satisfaction with the product.

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) was recognized for applying the highest standards of customer service and quality management, where the company has a proven track record in these services through operation and maintenance contracts that bring many benefits to customers, such as reducing maintenance costs, extending equipment life and effectiveness, while reaching the maximum possible operating time for factories, at maximum productive capacity.

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) excels in aftermarket services because of the presence of its specialized support team, embracing engineers and technicians with high technical expertise who are easily accessible to promptly respond to customer queries. This is in addition to the provision of original spare parts to ensure better, longer operating periods.

The company provides its services in an integrated and comprehensive manner. It has a rich experience in comprehensive maintenance contracts, preventive maintenance contracts, and operation and maintenance contracts, while providing services for chiller replacement.

CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen, Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh said achieving the ISO certificates is a key milestone for the company. “These certificates confirm that the company’s centricity on customers is not limited to providing a service or a distinguished product, but also includes aftermarket support, where we are constantly in touch with customers to respond to their requests as quickly as we can.”

Al-Shaikh said that Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) obtained these certificates based on its belief and understanding of the clients’ needs and the challenges they face. “The company responds to their requests in order to achieve the best levels of customer satisfaction, through the application of international standards of performance and service” he added.

"The satisfaction of our customers is the key to our success. We provide deep technical knowledge and management expertise to equip our customers' businesses with smart solutions that contribute to the efficient performance of their businesses,” Al-Shaikh said.

About Al Salem Johnson Controls

Al Salem Group of Companies in Saudi Arabia joined arms with YORK’s mother company "Johnson Controls", a leading multi-industrial company and a pioneer provider of integrated solutions that incorporate HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls, for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt & Yemen.

Known as Al Salem York, we are proud to be one of the first companies in the Kingdom to provide sustainable solutions through products & services that not only optimize energy use, but also improve comfort and security levels. We are pleased to hold the reigns as the biggest supplier of air conditioners in the region. We envision becoming the leaders of market growth in our business; to hold the first rank in each section of the manufacturing & control categories.

