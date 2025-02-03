NBK’s loan portfolio expanded by 6.4% in 2024, reflecting growth across Kuwait and international markets, encompassing both conventional and Islamic banking services

The Group delivered strong performance in fees and FX income across its diverse business segments and global footprint

Provisions for credit losses and other impairments declined by 16% year-on-year, underscoring improved asset quality

International Banking contributed 24% to net operating income and 23% to the Group’s profit, reflecting a strong operating performance

NBK Wealth contributed 9% to the Group’s net operating income and 11% to its profit, highlighting its growing strategic role

The outlook for 2025 remains positive, driven by a measured pace of rate cuts, sustained project award momentum, and a regulatory environment increasingly supportive of business growth

The increased volume of our business activities, driven by the low-interest rate environment, has the potential to offset margin pressures

Our diversified business model and focus on fee-based services ensure we effectively hedge against interest rate fluctuations

We are used to operating in highly competitive markets, and banking mergers are often followed by challenges that can provide us with opportunities to seize

The project awards in Kuwait by the end of 2024 reached their highest level in nearly eight years and are expected to sustain strong momentum into 2025

The adoption of pivotal laws, such as the real estate financing and public debt laws, will be instrumental in driving the acceleration and modernization of the Kuwaiti economy, fostering a more efficient and robust financial environment

The implementation of the domestic minimum top-up taxes (DMTT) will be advantageous for Kuwait, ensuring that revenues remain within the country rather than being diverted abroad

The Real Estate Financing Law represents the most effective practical solution to Kuwait’s housing challenges

The Kuwaiti banking system is well-prepared to take on a central role in addressing the housing issue

Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), announced that the Group achieved a record net profit of KD 600.1 million for 2024, marking its highest-ever annual performance. He credited the 7% profit increase compared to the previous year to the Group's exceptional operating performance and the ongoing expansion of its diversified business model.

In an interview with CNBC Arabia, Al-Sager attributed the robust net profit performance to increased business volume and the relatively high average interest rates throughout much of 2024, compared to 2023. He also highlighted the strong performance of fees and FX income across various business sectors and regions where the Group operates.

Al-Sager explained that in 2024, NBK Group saw an 8.3% year-on-year growth in net interest income, while operating income rose by 7.2% to KD 1.3 billion. He attributed this positive performance to the strong growth in the Group's loan portfolio, which expanded by 6.4% compared to 2023. This growth was seen across both domestic and international markets, encompassing both conventional and Islamic banking services.

“We have consistently upheld healthy levels of cost of risk, primarily driven by a 16% decrease in provisions for credit provisions and other impairments in 2024. The Group remains committed to its prudent approach in managing credit exposure,” Al-Sager noted.

International Operations & Wealth Management

Al-Sager highlighted the strong performance of NBK Group's international operations and wealth management, emphasizing the Group's distinctive advantage among Kuwaiti banks. He noted the strategic geographical spread through international banking services, along with the ability to conduct business in both Conventional and Islamic Banking.

He further noted that in 2024, the International Banking Group (IBG) contributed 24% of the Group’s net operating income and 23% of its profits, underscoring the robust performance across these segments. Additionally, NBK Wealth contributed 9% to operating income and 11% to profits, reinforcing the effectiveness of the Group’s strategic diversification efforts.

The Future Outlook

Al-Sager conveyed a confident outlook for NBK's performance in 2025, driven by several pivotal factors. He underscored the influence of monetary and fiscal policies, notably the anticipated gradual pace of interest rate cuts, which are poised to support margins. Furthermore, he emphasized the ongoing momentum in projects award in Kuwait and the favorable climate for the enactment of several crucial economic laws, all of which are anticipated to further bolster the local operating environment.

Interest Rate Trajectory and Margin Impact

In response to a question about interest rates and their impact on margins, Al-Sager stated, “With uncertainty surrounding the scale of future rate cuts, intensifying competition, and a challenging global operating landscape, we anticipate some pressure on margins. Consequently, we expect net margins in 2025 to edge slightly lower, by a few basis points, compared to year-end 2024 levels.”

“However, it is important to consider that the expansion in business activity driven by a low-interest-rate environment could help offset margin pressures. With a well-diversified business model and an increased focus on fee-based income, we continuously hedge against interest rate fluctuations, ensuring resilience in varying market conditions,” Al-Sager explained.

Market Consolidation and Its Implications

Assessing the impact of ongoing mergers in the Kuwaiti banking sector, Al-Sager stated: “As one of the largest banks in the region, NBK is well accustomed to operating in highly competitive markets. However, these dynamics do not impose any pressure on us, as we remain steadfast in pursuing our strategic objectives.”

“We are years ahead of the current wave of mergers, having successfully expanded through strategic acquisitions in earlier growth phases. These expansions strengthened our business diversification and service integration. Today, we are capitalizing on the success of our expansion strategy, having mitigated the risks of business consolidation and sharpened our focus on delivering exceptional services across all the markets in which we operate,” he added.

Al-Sager emphasized that banking mergers are often followed by challenges that can provide NBK with opportunities to seize.

He further emphasized NBK Group’s commitment to expanding its presence in regional markets, reaffirming its readiness to pursue acquisition opportunities that strengthen service integration and drive added value for shareholders.

Projects Award

Commenting on the projects market in Kuwait, Al-Sager expressed optimism due to the strong activity in the market, noting that the awarding of development projects by the end of 2024 reached its highest level in nearly eight years. He anticipates this momentum to persist into 2025.

He emphasized the widespread consensus on the importance of prioritizing major development projects and enhancing Kuwait's appeal as an investment hub. This includes the urgent need to approve a set of long-awaited laws that would align with and support ongoing economic reform efforts.

“With decision-making now solely in the hands of the government, we no longer face the disruptive entanglements of the past, and this will positively impact the anticipated economic reforms,” Al-Sager noted.

“We are witnessing meaningful discussions on the adoption of key laws, such as the real estate financing and public debt laws. The enactment of these laws would serve as a crucial catalyst, driving the Kuwaiti economy toward smoother and faster growth,” He stated.

Multinational Corporate Tax

Commenting on Kuwait's recent enactment of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Taxes (DMTT) on multinational enterprises (MNEs), effective 2025, Al-Sager explained that this corporate tax follows a global standard already in place in many countries where NBK Group operates. He emphasized that its local implementation would benefit Kuwait by ensuring these revenues stay within the country, rather than flowing to other nations.

In response to a question regarding the potential impact of the tax implementation on the bank’s profits, Al-Sager stated: “Naturally, there will be an impact on our profits in 2025, with an anticipated increase in the tax applied to the Group’s profits by approximately 8 to 15%. However, this impact is expected to be temporary, as the base year 2025 marks the introduction of the tax.”

Real Estate Financing Law

Commenting on the Real Estate Financing law, Al-Sager stated: “We view the real estate financing law, or housing finance, as the most effective practical solution to Kuwait's housing crisis. With over 97,000 pending housing applications at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare and approximately 10,000 new applications each year, this issue has only intensified without any tangible resolution.”

He highlighted the recent positive developments supporting the adoption of the law, noting that this comes at a time when the government has clearly stated that refinancing Kuwait Credit Bank is challenging due to the anticipated ongoing budget deficit. He also emphasized that the Kuwaiti banking system is in an excellent position, with high levels of liquidity and capitalization, and is well-equipped to play a crucial role in addressing the housing issue.

Al-Sager expressed strong confidence that the right legislative and regulatory framework will empower banks to take a central role in resolving the housing crisis, using financing mechanisms akin to those in neighboring markets. He highlighted this as a major growth opportunity for Kuwaiti banks, especially given the substantial backlog of housing applications and the steady influx of new applicants each year. Additionally, he pointed out that Kuwait's youth demographic, which makes up the majority of the population, adds urgency to the need for effective solutions.