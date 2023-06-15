Dubai, UAE – Al Safadi, the successful family-run restaurant chain announces the highly anticipated opening of its first branch in Abu Dhabi. Nestled in the vibrant Al Qana district, the new restaurant is set to open its doors to the public in mid-September. Boasting a stunning outdoor seating area overlooking the water, Al Safadi at Al Qana promises an unforgettable dining experience in a picturesque setting.

Renowned for its exceptional Lebanese cuisine, Al Safadi has been a recognized name in Dubai's culinary industry for over two decades. Boasting five highly successful branches, the brand has garnered numerous accolades, establishing itself as a true icon in the world of gastronomy. From Rigga to Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Al Sheif to The Pointe and Motor City, Al Safadi has delighted diners with its unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and an unparalleled dining experience.

Guests can expect a culinary journey through the authentic flavors of Lebanon, featuring a wide selection of breakfast options, traditional hot and cold mezze dishes, mixed grills, shawarmas, homemade-style daily dishes, seafood delicacies, falafel, manakish, foul, fatteh, and an array of mouthwatering Lebanese sweets.

The new branch will provide a seamless continuation of Al Safadi's renowned hospitality, allowing guests to choose from both indoor and outdoor seating areas. Moreover, the restaurant will feature dedicated smoking areas for those who wish to savor a flavorful hookah experience alongside their meal.

"We have always had the intention of opening a branch in Abu Dhabi, and we waited patiently for the right time and the perfect location. Al Qana offers a unique blend of design, waterfront views, and exciting attractions, making it an ideal setting for our expansion," said Fadi Safadi, CEO of Al Safadi.

"We firmly believe that our presence in Abu Dhabi will complement our Dubai operations by offering a delightful dining option for our Dubai customers visiting the capital and our Abu Dhabi patrons who frequent our branches in Dubai. We are excited to contribute to Abu Dhabi's flourishing culinary industry and showcase the true essence of Lebanese cuisine. With Al Safadi at Al Qana, we invite our customers to embark on a culinary adventure that will transport them to the heart of Lebanon,” adds Safadi.

The new Abu Dhabi branch will be overseen by the same dedicated operations team in Dubai, ensuring a consistent experience across locations. Additionally, the Group Executive Chef, Chef Omar Harbaly, who has successfully led the kitchen operations for Al Safadi over the past 23 years, will provide his expertise and guidance.

Al Safadi at Al Qana will offer a generous seating capacity of nearly 500 seats, accommodating both indoor and outdoor diners. The restaurant aims to cater to a diverse clientele, including residents, Arab expatriates, East Asian visitors, and of course, tourists exploring the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi.

Prepare to embark on an enchanting culinary journey, where the flavors of Lebanon come alive amidst the breathtaking waterfront views of Al Qana. For more details visit https://alsafadi.ae/ or follow their Instagram page @alsafadirestaurants.

About Al Safadi

With a legacy spanning nearly 23 years, Al Safadi is a family-run restaurant chain co-founded by Lebanese businessman Fadi Al Safadi. A multi-award-winning Lebanese restaurant chain that has become synonymous with culinary excellence. Having established its presence in Dubai with five highly acclaimed branches, Al Safadi has been the go-to destination for those seeking an authentic taste of Lebanon. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, showcasing the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Lebanese cuisine. Al Safadi's commitment to quality, warm hospitality, and an unrivaled dining experience has garnered it numerous accolades, solidifying its status as a true culinary icon.