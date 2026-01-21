Total Assets surged to QAR 181.3 billion, a 5.9% increase from last year

Financing Activities grew 7.4% to QAR 118.2 billion

Investment Securities increased 4.9% to QAR 45.9 billion

Customers’ Deposits rose 3.3% to QAR 111.1 billion

Cost Efficiency Ratio stood at 29.26%

Capital Adequacy Ratio remained strong at 25.5%

Doha: Al Rayan Bank Q.P.S.C. released today its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 with Net Profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QAR 1,530 million.

The results issued are subject to Qatar Central Bank’s approval and endorsement by shareholders at the Bank’s Annual General Assembly.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board commented:

“The Group delivered another strong year of performance, underpinned by resilience across all core business lines. Our balance sheet remains robust with healthy growth in assets, and I am pleased to highlight that the Bank has achieved the highest total asset base reaching QAR 181 billion as of 31 December 2025, an increase of 5.9% over last year.

During 2025, financing assets grew by 7.4% and Investment securities increased by 4.9% year-on-year, reflecting our continued focus on value-generating assets. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to prudent financial management and disciplined execution of our strategy. During the year, Al Rayan Bank also achieved an important external endorsement of its financial strength, with Fitch Ratings assigning the Bank a Long‑Term IDR of ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook and a Viability Rating of ‘bbb‑’. This rating underscores the confidence placed in the Bank’s creditworthiness, asset quality, and long‑term stability by global market. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver Sharia‑compliant, customer‑centric financial solutions that support Qatar’s economic development and reinforce our position as a leading Islamic financial institution.”

Commenting on the year-end financial performance, Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

“The Group delivered solid results in 2025, with a full‑year Net Profit of QAR 1,530 million and a strong balance sheet driven by growth in financing activities, investment securities and customer deposits despite the volatility in profit rate environment. This strong performance is a testament to our sound fundamentals and unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. Our cost efficiency ratio of 29.26% reflects the Bank’s ongoing focus on disciplined cost management while continuing to invest strategically in digital transformation. One of the key achievements of the year was the successful launch of the Corporate Banking Digital Channel, a major enhancement to our digital ecosystem. This platform provides comprehensive payment, liquidity, and transaction capabilities to our corporate clients and represents a significant step in our journey toward a more agile, modern, and customer‑focused banking experience.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our market position, enhancing the customer experience, and driving innovation in alignment with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.”

Group Key Financial Highlights

Financials - QAR million 2025 2024 Change Total Asset 181,258 171,094 +5.9% Financing assets 118,188 110,040 +7.4% Investments securities 45,920 43,767 +4.9% Customers’ Deposits 111,138 107,610 +3.3% Total equity 26,001 25,331 +2.6% Net profit attributable to shareholders 1,530 1,507 +1.5% Earnings Per Share (QAR) 0.160 0.157 +1.6%

Performance indicators 2025 2024 Efficiency (%) Cost to Income 29.26% 27.08% Financing Quality Non-Performing Financing (QAR million) 6,320 6,253 NPF ratio (%) 5.11% 5.45% Capital Management (%) Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) 25.5% 23.9%

Cash Dividend

After reviewing the audited financials today, the Board was satisfied with the 2025 financial performance and has recommended (subject to QCB approval) to the Annual General Assembly the distribution of a cash dividend of 11% of the nominal share value, i.e. QAR 0.11 per share.

For further information please visit our investor relations page on our website https://www.alrayan.com or contact our Investor Relations team at IR@alrayan.com