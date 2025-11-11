Dubai, UAE– Al Ramz Corporation, a leader in the region’s financial services sector, today announced a strategic enhancement to its leadership with the appointment of Mr. Hazem Ben Gacem to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ben Gacem, a distinguished figure in the international investment community, brings over three decades of unparalleled experience in private equity across global markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Hazem’s caliber to our Board," said Dhafer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board. "His appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting world-class talent. Hazem’s profound understanding of global market dynamics, coupled with his innovative approach to investment, will be instrumental in steering Al Ramz through its next phase of strategic growth and solidifying our position as an industry leader."

Mr. Ben Gacem’s appointment is set to bring significant value to Al Ramz Corporation. His extensive experience in leading complex private equity investments worldwide will provide the Board with a unique global perspective, enabling the firm to identify and capitalize on emerging international trends and opportunities.

Mr. Ben Gacem is the Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, an international alternative investment platform. Prior to founding BlueFive, he was the Co-CEO of Investcorp, where he had a distinguished 30-year career. He previously led major private-equity initiatives across global markets and brings extensive board-level and institutional experience.

His current roles include service on the Executive Board of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the Dean’s Council of Harvard Medical School, and the Advisory Board of the University of Oxford’s Middle East Centre. He also founded Harvard’s first office in the Arab world, located in Tunisia. Mr. Ben Gacem’s appointment underscores Al Ramz’s commitment to strengthening its Board with global expertise and advancing its governance framework as the Group expands across regional and international markets.

