Net profit surged to AED 18.8 million, a sevenfold increase compared to the same period last year.

Al Ramz recorded a 62% increase in revenue, driven by strong performance across brokerage, market making, asset management, and higher financing income, in line with approved strategic plans.

Awarded significant liquidity provision mandates by ADNOC Group, marking a key strategic milestone in Al Ramz’s market-making capabilities.

Dubai, UAE – Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (UH: ALRAMZ), a leading financial services provider with over 25-year legacy in the UAE capital markets, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The Company reported a net profit of AED 18.8 million for the first half of the year, reflecting a period of strong growth and solid financial performance.

The Group remains committed to driving sustainable growth through strategic investments in innovation and technology across its core pillars, including the digital financial mall, market making, asset management, and prime brokerage services. Revenue growth during the first half of the year was further fueled by heightened market volatility and the accelerating adoption of Al Ramz’s digital offerings by an expanding and increasingly engaged client base.

Asset manAgemEnt

Al Ramz delivered strong results in the first half of the year, with assets under management (AUM) growing by 75% and revenues increasing by 98%. These results reflect not only the strength of our product offerings and client relationships but also the enhanced capabilities of a fully scaled and strategically aligned team, now operating at full strength to support continued growth. The asset management division also delivered net total returns in public equity of 8.6% for its clients as of 30 June 2025, outperforming the equity benchmark. This follows net total returns in public equities of 15.6% in 2024.

Market making

In the first half of the year, Al Ramz strengthened its position as a regional leader in liquidity provision, recording a 143% increase in market making revenues, driven in part by the successful execution of five strategic mandates. Capitalizing on this momentum, Al Ramz expanded its market-making capabilities across key regional exchanges, in line with its focused growth strategy. Looking ahead, the Group is well-positioned to further scale its platform through selective and strategic partnerships.

DIGITAL FINANCIAL MALL

Al Ramz continues to deliver strong digital growth in line with its vision of building a comprehensive financial platform, recording a 365% increase in online revenues, 64% growth in customer acquisition and a 63% rise in client portfolios. These results reflect our focus on innovation, accessibility and user experience.

The integration of generative AI into THOR has enhanced client interactions with smarter insights and personalized content. In recognition of its digital leadership, Al Ramz’s mobile trading app was named “Best Digital Innovation – Trading App” at The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards 2025.

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director stated: “Our second-quarter results underscore the strength of our strategic vision and the unwavering commitment of our team. We are proud to have been entrusted with landmark mandates from ADNOC Group, further cementing our leadership in market making across the region. As we continue to grow across business lines and geographies, we remain focused on shaping and advancing the financial markets ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.”

Commitment to Shareholder Value and Strategic Outlook: Al Ramz steadfastly advances its long-term vision through disciplined execution and unwavering commitment, supported by strategic investments in talent, innovation, and operational excellence. These efforts are now bearing fruit, with net profit reaching AED 18.8 million and revenues increasing by 62%. Assets under custody grew by 43%, totaling AED 37.5 billion, underscoring the deepening trust and confidence of our clients. Building on this strong momentum, Al Ramz is resolute in pursuit of sustained growth and the creation of enduring value for our shareholders.

