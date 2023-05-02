Al Rais Travel will also use the show to showcase three digital platforms designed to cater to B2B, B2C and corporate booking requirements.

Al Rais Travel is the Official DMC Partner for ATM 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Rais Travel, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023’s Official Destination Management Company (DMC) Partner, is using the 30th edition of the exhibition to promote the UAE as a sustainable tourism destination.

Mohamed Al Rais, Deputy Managing Director of Al Rais Travel, said he and his team would leverage his company’s 42 years of industry experience to increase awareness of responsible tourism offerings in Dubai and across the wider Emirates.

The company is also using ATM 2023, which will continue to run at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until Thursday, 4 May, to showcase three of its digital platforms, which are designed to cater to business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and corporate booking requirements.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, Al Rais said: “We are trying to increase awareness of sustainable tourism, with a focus on sustainable travel, accommodation and other related segments within the market.

“Our group is also demonstrating three digital platforms, which are B2B, B2C and our corporate booking tool,” he continued. “We are always trying to enhance our technology to keep pace with the market. As you know, technology is growing so fast – especially with [the advent of] AI.

“We are now working to see how we can integrate AI into our platforms,” Al Rais added, explaining that sustained investment in advanced technology would enable his organisation to maintain its competitive edge in the market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “We are immensely grateful to Al Rais Travel for supporting the 30th edition of ATM as Official DMC Partner. The organisation’s focus on the UAE as a responsible tourism destination perfectly matches ATM 2023’s theme of ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, so I look forward to learning more about how the team is leveraging technology to drive sustainable travel.”

“I would like to thank Arabian Travel Market for their support,” Al Rais concluded. “We are very proud to be part of the partnership with them this year.”

ATM 2023 is being held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

To register for ATM 2023, please log on to: https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb/enquire.html.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

About Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 30th year, is the leading, international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM 2022 attracted over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors and attendees from 151 countries, across 10 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

Next in-person event: Monday 1 to Thursday 4 May 2023, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

About Arabian Travel Week is a festival of events taking place within and alongside Arabian Travel Market 2023. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes ILTM Arabia, ARIVAL Dubai, Influencers’ events and activations, ITIC, GBTA Business Travel Forums, as well as ATM Travel Tech. It also features the ATM Buyer Forums, ATM Speed Networking Events as well as a series of country forums. https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

RELX About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn, €39bn, $47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events, online portals and virtual platforms across four continents. The events are:

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. The show facilitates business connections for the global (leisure) travel community. Senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating travel industry contracts. Next live event: Monday 6 to 8 November 2023 at ExCel London http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022. Next event: Tuesday 4 to Thursday 6 April 2023 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 April 2023 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel, LGBTQ+ travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the new WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com