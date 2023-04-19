Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Qana, the most lively waterfront destination in Abu Dhabi has revealed its latest entertainment destinations and unique attractions opening on Eid Al Fitr: the much-awaited Adrenark Adventure Park and The NatGeo’s Pristine Seas Exhibitions at The National Aquarium.

Preparations are underway at Al Qana, promising a family-friendly atmosphere for all ages and interests.

Eid at Al Qana

Al Qana brings the spirit of Eid to the capital with a range of fun activities and offerings, including retail and F&B kiosks and a variety of entertainment options. You can enjoy culinary delights from around the world in a mesmerising atmosphere with live performances by oud musicians. With a lively night market at the Califest event and fun-filled entertainment choices, Al Qana is the perfect place to shop, dine and meet family and friends this Eid.

Thrilling Adventure

Thrill-seekers can look forward to trying some adrenaline-fueled rides and attractions at Adrenark Adventure, the largest adventure park in the region located in Al Qana, opening on the first day of Eid. Adrenark Adventure features over 20 thrilling activities across a 54,000 square feet area, including the UAE's first multi-level e-karting track, LED slides, treasure caves, bungee trampolines, and much more. The park is designed to provide a fun, interactive, and exciting Eid for all age groups, with activities catering to people of all ages and fitness levels. With rides, soft play, and mini ropes courses, Adrenark is the perfect place for your little ones to play while you have a stroll at Al Qana.

National Geographic’s Pristine Seas Exhibition

Visitors to Al Qana during Eid can also experience the Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back, a photo exhibition curated by the National Geographic Society. The exhibition will allow visitors to explore the team’s expeditions ranging from the tropical coral reefs of the Southern Line Islands to the icebergs of the Antarctic Peninsula. Through stunning imagery and stories, Pristine Seas showcases NatGeo’s continued commitment to protecting ocean life. Another reason to explore the largest Aquarium in the region housing 46,000 aquatic animals.

Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana, said: “Al Qana is gearing up to celebrate an unforgettable Eid Al Fitr this year. With Al Qana’s fun-filled activities, the opening of Adrenark Adventure and NatGeo's first Pristine Seas Exhibition in the emirate at TNA, we expect a memorable Eid. It will also mark a major milestone as all our key destinations will be fully open to the public, promising exciting times.”

In addition, Al Qana is also home to the latest leading attractions such as The Bridge Wellness Hub, a first-of-its-kind, diverse and inclusive lifestyle centre fostering natural and holistic wellness, Pixoul Gaming Esports Arena, the Middle East's first integrated Immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Esports hub, and Cinemacity Al Qana, UAE's largest standalone cinema complex.

With several unique F&B offerings, Al Qana constantly continues to create new culinary and cultural experiences for guests and strives to redefine lifestyle in Abu Dhabi through its immersive attractions integrated with state-of-the-art facilities.

For more information, please visit: https://alqana.ae/en

About Al Qana:

Al Qana is a unique waterfront destination bringing a new definition of social dining and entertainment in Abu Dhabi. The development is one of the capital's most anticipated touristic landmarks, featuring seven anchor destinations spanning over 2.4km of scenic and picturesque waterfront walkways.

Al Qana offers residents and visitors a unique collection of attractions with state-of-the-art facilities from waterside eateries, the largest standalone cinema in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East's largest aquarium, first-of-its-kind lifestyle hub including wellness facilities, first to the UAE VR zone, E-Sports arena, standalone exciting kids' zone, and landscaped community spaces never seen before.

Al Qana is the first-ever Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model implemented by the Abu Dhabi Municipality (ADM) and is jointly developed by Al Barakah International Investment. International Construction Contracting Company (ICCC) is the lead contractor in charge of the development of the project.

