Amid ongoing global supply chain challenges, the UAE’s retail sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential food and consumer products. At the forefront of this stability, Al Maya Group reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting national food security and delivering a consistent, reliable supply for residents across the country.

Commenting on the strength of the UAE’s retail ecosystem, Mr. Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, and Partner of Al Maya Group, said:

“Al Maya Group has always placed stability, reliability, and consumer trust at the core of its operations. Through diversified sourcing strategies, strong global partnerships, and robust logistics capabilities, we ensure our stores remain consistently well-stocked with high-quality food and everyday essentials. In times of global uncertainty, retailers in the UAE—including Al Maya—play a critical role in ensuring that families continue to have seamless access to essential products without disruption.”

Mr. Vachani further emphasised that supply chain excellence goes beyond operational efficiency and requires strategic foresight and adaptability.

“Our approach is built on proactive planning, a wide international supplier network, and innovative distribution solutions. This enables us to respond swiftly to evolving market dynamics while ensuring availability, affordability, and value across all product categories,” he added.

Al Maya Group’s capabilities extend far beyond retail. Its integrated distribution network, backed by strong strategic partnerships, enables the Group to efficiently navigate complex global supply environments. This positions Al Maya Group as a key pillar in the UAE’s FMCG and retail sector, contributing significantly to the nation’s food security framework.

About Al Maya Group

Established in 1982, Al Maya Group is one of the UAE’s most respected FMCG distribution and retail enterprises, headquartered in Dubai with a strong presence across the GCC. The Group manages a diverse portfolio of over 100 international and regional brands and operates an extensive network of supermarkets and distribution facilities. Through its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centricity, Al Maya Group continues to strengthen the UAE’s retail landscape while supporting the nation’s long-term food security objectives