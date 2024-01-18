Al Masaood Power Division’s recent accolade highlights its efforts towards excellence in power generation and sustainability

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Power Division, the official distributor of MTU in the UAE and Bahrain, was recently recognised as the “Best of Class Customer Service in the year 2022” by MTU & Rolls Royce Power Systems Europe, Middle East, and Africa. This award marks another significant milestone in Al Masaood's commitment to excellence in the power generation segment.

At the recently held MTU Power Generation Symposium Middle East, Al Masaood Power Division's exceptional dedication to achieving excellence in sales, aftersales service solutions, and the delivery of comprehensive turnkey solutions for power generation applications among regional clients set it apart as the deserving winner.

Rasso Joerg Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division, expressed his gratitude and emphasized, “Our longstanding collaboration with MTU has empowered us to deliver world-class services and equipment across industries such as marine, oil and gas, and power generation. For decades, we've strived to provide top-tier power solutions and complete life-cycle support, positively impacting the sectors and economies of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This award is a reflection of our collaborative efforts and achievements, setting new milestones year after year.”

He further added, “We view this accolade as a testament to MTU's confidence and trust in our capabilities as a high-performing global partner in this region and are grateful to MTU and Rolls Royce for this honour. We eagerly anticipate strengthening our partnership in the forthcoming decades.”

This acknowledgment for Al Masaood comes at a time when the power market is seeing considerable growth. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence,[1] the power market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025, So much so, that by 2050, the electricity demand of the Middle East is expected to triple compared to 2018.

Al Masaood’s dedication to accelerating sustainability and contributing to the global transition towards clean energy through innovation and technology, aligns perfectly with MTU’s commitment to revolutionising the industry through high-quality, innovative solutions.

Al Masaood Power Division's recognition as the recipient of the "Best of Class Customer Service" Award by MTU & Rolls Royce Power Systems Europe, Middle East, and Africa is a significant achievement in the power generation industry and highlights the organisation’s dedication to achieving new heights and positioning itself as a leader in the industry, setting benchmarks for exceptional delivery of innovative solutions for its valued clients.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

www.masaoodpower.com

Volvo Penta products and solutions please visit: https://www.volvopentashop.com/almasaoodauh/en-GB MTU products and solutions; please visit: https://www.mtu-online.com/mtu/company/?r=yXGSV1lM

Leroy Somer products and solutions; please visit: https://acim.nidec.com/generators/leroy-somer/products