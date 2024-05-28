Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group – Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerate, is set to participate in the upcoming Make It In The Emirates Forum taking place on 27-28 May, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Launched in 2022, the forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and ADNOC, has quickly become one of the region’s most prominent industrial platforms. It brings together decision-makers, government and private sector officials, experts, entrepreneurs, financing entities, investors, startups, and SMEs – with the primary goal of showcasing investment opportunities within the local industrial sector. The inaugural forum resulted in procurement opportunities worth AED 100 billion, comprising 300 products across 11 sectors.

Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive Government Affairs, Al Masaood, said, "We are honoured to celebrate over 50 years of Al Masaood's long-standing legacy in the UAE's industrial and manufacturing sector. Our journey has been marked by a continuous drive for excellence, innovation, and diversification. As we move forward, our strategy will maintain a strong focus on investing in sustainable and innovative solutions that will further strengthen the UAE's industrial sector and contribute to a more sustainable future for our nation."

At the forum, Al Masaood will showcase three of its businesses–Al Masaood Bergum, SHAMS+, and Al Masaood Manufacturing.

Al Masaood Bergum is a leading manufacturer of modular building systems and a provider of turn-key prefab solutions to in Europe and the Middle East. Highlighting its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, Al Masaood will also showcase SHAMS +, a homegrown off-grid smart charging system for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels operating in various urban, rural, and agricultural areas as well as marine ports and hubs. This innovation offers customers high convenience and efficiency with its high-power solutions.

Lastly, Al Masaood Manufacturing division, a manufacturing department of Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment (CVE), offers a wide range of customised, efficient, and safe oilfield servicing equipment, including blending equipment, centrifugal pumps, high pressure pumps and servicing stimulation equipment.

Al Masaood Group remains committed to embracing sustainable solutions and bringing them to life through innovation, championing the industrial and manufacturing sector in the UAE.

This engagement reflects the Group's vision of contributing to the UAE’s industrial advancement and economic growth, aligning with national goals. Al Masaood continues to set benchmarks in the industrial sector, paving the way for a future defined by technological innovation and environmental responsibility.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, TotalEnergies, AKA, Bertin, John Cockerill Services, CHART Industries, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.