Leading conglomerate to bring together oil and gas, power, technical services, and industries divisions to present solutions focused on innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in the UAE’s energy industry.

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, today announced its 24th consecutive year of participation in the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). The highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and key players in the energy sector from October 2-5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Al Masaood's prominent presence at ADIPEC aims to showcase and promote innovative and sustainable industrial solutions for the oil and gas, utilities, power, manufacturing, and nuclear sectors in alignment with the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiatives.

An extensive range of products and services will be showcased by Al Masaood through its Industrial Divisions, including Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Industries. Stands 3430 and 3530, located in Hall 3 in ADNEC, will host the divisions, as well as some of the global Principals and Technology Partners, including KSB, Chart and Howden, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, PACT, TubeFit Engineers, Leroy-Somer, Bertin Technologies, John Cockerill, and Lamtec, – serving as a platform to foster partnerships and collaborations, connecting with industry peers and customers.

Hani El Tannir, CEO at Al Masaood – Group Industrial, said: "As pioneers in the industry, we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology and solutions that support our business strategy and contribute to the UAE's vision of a more sustainable energy sector. Al Masaood’s commitment to driving innovation has led us to mark our 24th consecutive year of presence at ADIPEC, which offers an opportunity to showcase our capabilities, collaborate with like-minded organisations and forge strategic partnerships with other industry leaders. Our solutions are deployed in multiple landmark projects vital to the UAE's socio-economic progress, and we are proud to further accelerate sustainable growth and innovation that will shape the future of the energy landscape.”

Revolutionary Innovations Take Centre Stage at ADIPEC 2023

Innovation, sustainability, and efficiency are the main hallmarks of Al Masaood's product lineup at ADIPEC 2023. Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD) will lead the charge in providing the UAE’s energy sector with engineering equipment solutions from supply to installation, commission, and maintenance. As part of its growth strategy, the division will also form strategic partnerships with several international brands, enhancing its offering portfolio in the country.

Dr Khursheed Alam, General Manager at Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD) said: "Innovation is at the heart of our showcased solutions at ADIPEC 2023, and this global platform allows us to demonstrate the breadth and depth of our integrated energy portfolio. Our featured innovations have the power to revolutionise the industry, bringing efficiency, data-driven maintenance, and enhanced performance. Further, our exhibits on safety, security, and environmental protection underline our efforts to prioritise the well-being of personnel and the preservation of our ecosystem. ADIPEC serves as an ideal platform to highlight our continuous dedication to set new heights in the energy sector.”

During ADIPEC, Al Masaood PESD will introduce various high-quality products and services, including KSB's Reverse Engineering Scanners and intelligent monitoring systems that minimise energy consumption, operational expenses, and downtime. CIRCOR Schroedahl will present the Schroedahl Automatic Recirculation Valve type TDM, an innovative pumping solution designed for niche markets. TubeFit Engineers will provide an overview of pioneering solutions for leakage points and fugitive emissions, which include high-pressure fittings for hydrogen services. These next-generation solutions prioritise reliability, sustainability, and competitive pricing.

With a focus on optimising combustion processes, improving energy efficiency, and reducing environmental impact, Lamtec's advanced ignition systems, flame scanners, and measuring systems will take centre stage at ADIPEC. The company will also introduce its remote monitoring technology and real-time data analysis - a game changer for the energy industry. PACT will exhibit a range of customer-oriented, cost-effective solutions, including RO desalination systems, sewage treatment systems, and filtration systems, which will address industry challenges and opportunities in the waste and wastewater treatment.

“This year, we will roll out the latest technology from some of our esteemed partners across the energy spectrum, including the oil and gas, utilities, power and nuclear, and manufacturing. These offerings prioritise safety and environmental protection and are designed to support the highest safety standards, further cementing Al Masaood PESD's reputation as a leader in revolutionising the energy industry while driving sustainable and efficient practices,” Alam concluded.

Al Masaood – Group Industrial welcomes visitors to explore cutting-edge technologies, discuss collaborations, and witness the future of the energy industry at ADIPEC 2023.

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB, MAN Energy Solutions, Bridgestone, TotalEnergies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, 4IR Solutions, Quartzelec, Schroedahl, Dongfeng, UniCarriers, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, SHAMS+ - the UAE’s first locally manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, Mobile Solar Applications, and Hydrogen System Development. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.