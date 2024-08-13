Attendees can visit the event in its final two weeks to learn more about Nissan models and parts and engage in a wide range of activities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – As the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) event draws to a close, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, celebrates a successful sponsorship of the event marked by significant interest in the showcased Nissan Pathfinder and Nissan Z.

The ADSS event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and launched on 14 June, has attracted visitors of all ages. Among the highlights have been the Nissan Pathfinder, ideal for families seeking a versatile and spacious all-terrain SUV, boosted by its powerful performance and reliable safety features, and the Nissan Z, a favourite among car enthusiasts known for its innovative technologies, dynamic performance, and sporty design.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ expert team has been on hand to provide advice on Nissan’s vehicle range and the importance of using genuine parts. Visitors have also had the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers. In addition, the event featured a range of engaging activities, including test drives and a thrilling Nissan Z simulator, which proved popular with families and children alike.

As a long-standing supporter of community well-being and in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global sports hub, Nissan Abu Dhabi’s sponsorship of the ADSS activities has not only fulfilled this aim but has also enabled Al Masaood Automobiles to strengthen its connection with the community.

With the event concluding on 23 August, visitors are encouraged to take this final opportunity to enquire about parts, experience the Nissan Z simulator, view the displayed car models, and learn more about the exclusive offers available.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

