Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has been honoured with the INFINITI Global Award FY22 for their contribution to the success and growth of the auto brand in the Abu Dhabi market.

Al Masaood Automobiles INFINITI outperformed other dealers within its segment, becoming the first dealership in the GCC region to be awarded this accolade, which recognises outstanding operational excellence and customer service. The award was presented to H.E. Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood and Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Directors of Al Masaood Group, and Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, by Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East; in the presence of senior management executives from INFINITI Middle East and Al Masaood Automobiles.

Al Masaood's INFINITI team in Abu Dhabi has set an exemplary standard by delivering outstanding growth in sales, aftersales, and customer service. Their performance across all set targets and KPIs in fiscal year 2022 resulted in a significant increase in vehicle sales and aftersales records compared to the previous year and a notable rise in INFINITI's market share, solidifying the company’s position as a frontrunner in the industry.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles said, "As a long-standing partner of the INFINITI brand, Al Masaood Automobiles has worked tirelessly to elevate our dealership and establish ourselves as a preferred automotive partner to our customers in Abu Dhabi. We take pride in our overarching customer-centric ethos that places our customers at the forefront of everything we do, and ensures that we best serve them across all touchpoints.”

“This recognition reinforces our unwavering commitment to the INFINITI brand and underscores the hard work and dedication of our team. It also signifies the great synergy between Al Masaood Automobiles and INFINITI as we both strive to offer exceptional mobility experiences," added Tansel.

At the core of this success is Al Masaood Automobiles’ innovative Falcon Strategy, which places immense importance on customer centricity. Additionally, through innovative aftersales processes and comprehensive training programs, the company has invested its efforts to crafting unique experiences that leave a lasting positive imprint on customers.

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East: “The highly prestigious INFINITI Global Award (IGA) was launched in 2022 to recognise and reward the exceptional efforts of our partners in elevating the INFINITI brand across all touchpoints. Al Masaood Automobiles, our trusted partner in Abu Dhabi for nearly two decades, becomes one of the first regional recipients of this award, which serves as a testament to its exceptional performance across key areas of the business.”

The INFINITI Global Award is yet another addition to Al Masaood Automobiles' accolades, joining a distinguished list that includes the INFINITI Global Chairman Award which also recognises the successful execution of Al Masaood’s Falcon Strategy. This strategy has been pivotal in enhancing the purchasing journey, embracing innovative retail formats, and adeptly responding to ever-evolving customer preferences.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof.

