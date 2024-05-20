Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has recently announced the arrival of the new 2024 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek across its Abu Dhabi showrooms. The latest model – an expansion of the X-TRAIL range – is set to be an ideal option for those looking for style combined with technology and performance with a side of adventure.

The 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK features diverse and versatile options that cater to various lifestyles. It is specially designed for those who want a vehicle that is functional for daily commutes and urban lifestyles, while offering the capability and sturdiness for adventure-filled off-road escapades. This model in particular, stands out with notable features include a striking dark finish “V-motion grille”, blacked-out exterior mirrors, roof rails, and gunmetal coloured bumper protectors. These design elements, combined with unique 18-inch alloy wheels, ensure a strong road presence and add to the vehicle's dynamic handling and stability across different terrains.

Inside, the X-TRAIL N-TREK features water-resistant upholstery, ensuring durability and comfort in all weather conditions. Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, it delivers 181 horsepower and 244Nm of torque, supported by an advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls for a flexible driving experience.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK is a perfect embodiment of adventure and style, suited to the diverse lifestyles of our customers. The model builds on the capabilities of the original X-TRAIL, while offering more appeal to the thrill-seekers in our midst. Following the immense popularity and success of the X-TRAIL, we are positive about the reception we expect for the N-TREK, as we know it will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The SUV also displays advanced technological features, including an Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling and a twist-dial Drive Mode Selector offering five distinct driving modes. The X-TRAIL N-TREK also comes with Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system and a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features to ensure safety and convenience.

The Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK is now available at Al Masaood Automobiles in three colours: Two-tone Boulder Gray Pearl with Super Black Roof, Two-tone Pearl White with Super Black Roof, and Champagne Silver Metallic with Super Black Roof.

For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, customers can visit Al Masaood Automobiles’ showrooms or learn more online on https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook