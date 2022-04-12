Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced its exclusive offers to cater to the unique needs of its customers during this holy month of Ramadan.

The company extends this year various special deals covering Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault to personalise experiences and address the preferences of buyers of any of the three global automotive brands that they represent.

Nissan brand lovers are in for a major treat as Al Masaood Automobiles’ Ramadan campaign targets both new car buyers and those who are seeking to trade in their old cars for Nissan models.

Individuals can drive with confidence knowing that their Nissan car purchase comes with a warranty of up to five years, Al Masaood service package and 15 days exchange guarantee. For those who are planning to avail themselves of the swift and convenient car trade-in offer, they have a chance to enjoy up to five years of free service on their new car purchase.

For customers opting for Nissan Intelligent Choice certified pre-owned vehicles, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering the range models: Kicks at a starting monthly payment of AED 999; Sunny with starting monthly payment of AED 669; X-Trail, monthly payments starting at AED 1,659; and Patrol, with starting monthly payment of AED 2,249. Aside from the attractive monthly payments, customers can enjoy other benefits as well such as Al Masaood service package, one year warranty, free registration, and 15 days exchange guarantee.

As for Al Masaood Automobiles’ INFINITI deals, the company extends 15 days exchange guarantee, up to five years warranty, Al Masaood service package, free insurance, and free tinting. The offer is valid from April 1 to 30, 2022.

For the Renault brand, 15 days exchange guarantee, up to five years warranty, as well as free insurance are all available offers for customers looking to purchase the Renault Koleos model, Renault’s preferred compact crossover SUV.

For Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault owners who are looking to upgrade their cars this year through trade-in, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering up to five-year free service upon purchase of a brand-new vehicle.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan, INFINITI and Renault products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

Renault: Instagram and Facebook.

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.

INFINITI: Instagram and Facebook

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com