Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles - the automotive arm of the Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region - has received the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2021 fiscal year (April 2021 – March 2022). Granted to Al Masaood Automobiles for the second consecutive year, the award was presented to the company for overachieving Nissan's aftersales business targets and outperforming other dealers internationally within its segment.

The award was presented to Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, at an internal ceremony attended by Joni Paiva, Divisional Vice President, Africa, Middle East, India and Oceania (AMIO) region at Nissan Motor Corporation and Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East; in addition to senior management executives from Nissan Middle East and Al Masaood Automobiles.

Al Masaood Automobiles – Nissan demonstrated resilient business performance and exceeded the targets and KPIs set across all metrics for the year, in spite of challenging market conditions. In the fiscal year 2021, the company recorded an overachievement in terms of service frequency, spare parts purchases and sales, in addition to volume of parts sales. Other criteria that Al Masaood Automobiles’ was evaluated on were the realisation of parts sales, accessory sales, parts availability, and the company’s Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI).

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We’re very pleased to be receiving the coveted Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the second year in a row. This recognition only highlights the big effort that our Aftersales team has invested to ensure that our customers’ aftersales experience is as seamless, convenient, and value-added as possible. Customers are at the heart of all our operations, and as such, we are continually seeking to elevate their experience with us across all our touch points. With aftersales being a major component of a person’s car ownership journey, our team keeps it a top priority to best serve customers and answer to all their vehicle servicing needs and concerns.”

Presenting the GNAA 2021 to Al Masaood Automobiles, Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East said: “The Global Nissan Aftersales Award (GNAA) was introduced in 1981 and remains one of the most prestigious honours awarded to any Nissan dealer. It brings me great pleasure to present the Global Nissan Aftersales Award, for the second year in a row, to Al Masaood Automobiles, our trusted partner in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for nearly 40 years. This global accolade is a testament to the efforts of the entire team in surpassing aftersales targets and offering customers a world-class experience.”

The Global Nissan Aftersales Award, one of the distinguished honours by Nissan, is granted to dealers who have met Nissan's aftersales business targets. Al Masaood Automobiles and Nissan have enjoyed a strong partnership spanning almost four decades. Over this period, Al Masaood Automobiles has continually invested its efforts into elevating customer experiences and offering easy and convenient aftersales services. Earlier this year, Al Masaood Automobiles inaugurated its fully renovated Nissan service centre in Al Ain, implementing the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC). NRC is Nissan’s globally consistent brand experience that offers enhanced customer services across all touchpoints, and delivers an upgraded brand experience, optimised design, seamless service process, and digital environment.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 38 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan, INFINITI and Renault products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites

