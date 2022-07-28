Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, received the ‘Nissan Middle East Recognition Award FY21’ for achieving operational excellence during the 2021 fiscal year (April 2021 – March 2022). Granted to Al Masaood Automobiles for the second year in a row, the award recognises the company’s exceptional performance across all its operations including sales, aftersales, customer satisfaction, marketing, and innovation during last fiscal year (FY21).

The award was presented to Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, by Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East; in the presence of senior management executives from Nissan Middle East and Al Masaood Automobiles.

In the fiscal year 2021 (FY21), Al Masaood Automobiles had exceeded its targets year on year across the sales and aftersales operations. Al Masaood Automobiles Aftersales has seen an increase in its sales for parts by 28.6% and accessories by 40.8%. Its Parts Purchase has exceeded by 37%, surpassing its target while the Service Frequency has seen an increase by 7.4%. AMA was also recognised for growing its customer satisfaction scores, as it implemented multiple initiatives to enhance customer convenience. Additionally, Al Masaood Automobiles had inaugurated two newly renovated facilities adopting the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC), a globally consistent brand experience that aims to improve customer experience across multiple touchpoints.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award, which cements our position as one of the leading players in the automotive market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Only through unified and enhanced business operations can a company achieve great success. This award reflects our efforts to continually step up our performance across all areas of operation and ensure that every member of our team has adopted our culture of excellence. As part of the customer-centric business approach, we relentlessly strive to continue providing value-driven customer experiences through our innovative services and solutions across all our sales and aftersales facilities. This achievement would have not been possible without the efforts of our employees, who have made excellence a standard in everything they do.”

Congratulating Al Masaood Automobiles for receiving this award, Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East said: “I am pleased to present this award for the second year in a row to the team at Al Masaood Automobiles, Nissan’s long-standing partners in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. At Nissan, our customers remain at the core of our operations, and it is through collaborative efforts with our trusted partners across the region that we can deliver on our promises of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Nissan Middle East Recognition Award FY21 celebrates operational excellence across multiple functions and serves as a testament of the hard work and perseverance demonstrated by the entire Al Masaood Automobiles team.”

In line with the robust strategy of Al Masaood Automobiles and a performance-driven culture that fosters technology and innovations, the company has distinguished itself in the industry, basing its operations on the highest standards, as well as strengthening and promoting its customer-centric business approach to cultivate an environment that focuses on performance excellence.

Through its strategic relationship with its partners, Al Masaood Automobiles continues its quest to deliver memorable customer journeys and introducing quality and efficient services that elevate customers experiences.

