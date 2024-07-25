Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region recently concluded an inclusive work placement initiative in collaboration with The Butterfly Foundation. The programme provided young people of determination, with a unique opportunity to explore the automotive industry firsthand.

The initiative aimed to empower young adults entering or aspiring to enter the workforce by exposing them to hands-on work experiences. Participants gained the opportunity to interact with professionals from various departments within the organization, offering them a behind-the-scenes look at operations and encouraging career exploration.

“The Exploration Experience was an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with the community," said Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, “It was heartening to see the enthusiasm and energy of these youth. We hope they found their experience at Al Masaood Automobiles meaningful and gained valuable practical insights into the automotive industry."

Reflecting Al Masaood’s commitment to inclusion and supporting youth, this initiative also aligns with the Group Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, and the UAE Governments’ national policy for empowering people of determination and creating an inclusive society for them.

Meiraj Hussain, Chief Corporate Officer at Al Masaood Group said, “The youth are the future. By creating an inclusive community and placing care and effort into knowledge we can help build a brighter future. Initiatives like this programme are instrumental in nurturing a culture of learning, growth, inclusion, and community."

The Butterfly Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering people of determination for them to develop the skills needed to reach their full potential. Through various initiatives and partnerships, it advocates for inclusion for all in the UAE.

Marilena di Coste, Founder of The Butterfly Foundation said, “Our aim is to always create inclusive opportunities for everyone. This collaboration with Al Masaood has been a fantastic experience, offering the youth a chance to learn and grow in a supportive environment and reflecting the need for workplaces for all.”

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.