Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has launched its exciting year-end sales campaign “Certified Peace of Mind”, for certified pre-owned Nissan cars.

Through the campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering its customers the opportunity to buy certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles, while also enjoying an array of aftersales services and other perks that aim to ensure a value-added car buying experience.

Running until the end of December 2023, certified pre-owned Nissan vehicle buyers can enjoy various benefits including a 15-day exchange guarantee, up to five years warranty, and Al Masaood Automobiles’ service packages. In addition, the customers will also get free tinting, free registration and a free Salik tag. Furthermore, customers may opt to trade-in their current vehicles with a certified preowned Nissan model, based on specific terms and conditions.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our new ‘Certified Peace of Mind’ year-end campaign, comes as part of our efforts to provide our customers with all valuable benefits to ensure their satisfaction while purchasing any Nissan pre-owned model from Al Masaood Automobiles. Under the new campaign, customers can purchase their desired model with much ease and take the advantage of other benefits offered by Al Masaood. We are constantly trying to raise the bar of the services we offer customers, to give them a much-desired comfort and convenience.”

The certified pre-owned Nissan models also fall within the brand’s ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’ program. The ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’ offers a range of certified pre-owned vehicles, including sedans and SUVs that have undergone a strict 167-point inspection and reconditioning process, focusing on the cosmetic and mechanical aspects of the vehicle. Along with this, customers are offered comprehensive benefits such as warranty for 12 months or 30,000 kms, extended warranty coverage for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Mediterranean Region (MED), 24-hour roadside assistance for one year, one-off five-day car replacement in case of any failure, in addition to complete service and inspection before delivery.

To view the whole range of Nissan certified pre-owned vehicles available at Al Masaood Automobiles, please visit Nissan or call 800 300 400.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years - brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

