Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has launched an exclusive summer campaign on selected Nissan vehicles, available until the end of July 2024.

The special offer showcases a range of Nissan’s models, including the Patrol, Xterra and Altima, offering significant discounts, flexible financing options, and limited time deals. The campaign aims to provide unrivalled value and excellent customer service.

With the “Finance your New Patrol 2024” programme, Nissan Patrol customers can benefit from up to 5 years of 0% Murabaha finance rate and one year of free insurance. For Xterra buyers, the monthly instalment starts as low as 1,570 AED while it starts at 1,819 AED for those interested in Altima.

Adding further to these deals, Nissan Xterra and Nissan Altima customers can benefit from one year of free insurance and a complimentary service package from Al Masaood Automobiles for up to 60,000 kilometres or 3 years, whichever comes first.

Customers interested in taking advantage of this deal can get more information by visiting https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on: Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.