Following the exhilarating launch of the All-New Nissan Patrol in Abu Dhabi – one of the most popular markets for the vehicle, Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, commented: “It’s pertinent to reflect on the enduring legacy that this iconic model has cultivated over the decades, particularly here in Abu Dhabi. The Nissan Patrol isn't merely an SUV; it's a reflection of our city's spirit and the adventurous hearts of its people. Dubbed “The Hero of all Terrains”, the Nissan Patrol has proven to be a reliable companion - from the vast sandy desert to the bustling city streets, and an icon defined by strength and resilience.

Since its introduction to our roads, the Nissan Patrol has become synonymous with the cultural and environmental foundation of the UAE. Its stature and sturdy performance, paired with the luxurious comfort it offers, meets the unique needs of our customers and has solidified its place as a beloved family vehicle and a powerful performer in urban and off-road adventures.

The Nissan Patrol marked a significant milestone, dominating its segment and consistently ranking as the number one SUV in the UAE for many years. This model has contributed enormously to Nissan’s reputation in our region, and has become a go-to choice for Emirati customers who accounted for close to 80 percent of Patrol purchasers at Al Masaood Automobiles in 2024 alone.

Over the past decade, the Nissan Patrol has created legions of owners and fans. This is clearly reflected in the model’s sales in Abu Dhabi, which marked an impressive 58 percent increase, and a steady rise in our sales customer satisfaction rates year-on-year, testifying to both its popularity and the trust of our customers in Nissan and Al Masaood Automobiles.

The introduction of the All-New Nissan Patrol 2025 is sure to escalate this legacy. Beyond its sophisticated, strong, and impressive body and design, the car also features the latest advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, and boasts higher performance and efficiency with a 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 engine, an intuitive 9-speed automatic transmission, and state-of-the-art safety systems, setting new standards for what vehicles can provide their drivers and passengers.

At Al Masaood Automobiles, the customer is always at the heart of everything we do, and our deep understanding of the significant role the Patrol plays in our customers' lives motivates us to keep exceeding their expectations. The feedback we receive from customers is invaluable, continually helping us to improve our services, enhance convenience and customer satisfaction, and elevate their overall experience with us.

The fervent interest in the All-New Nissan Patrol that we have witnessed, well before its launch, speaks volumes about its anticipated success, and we are certain that this will only grow. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we’re excited and ready to keep delivering our best service to customers and present them with delightful purchase and ownership experiences.

We are immensely proud of the role the Nissan Patrol plays in the lives of our customers and how it intertwines with the broader narrative of Abu Dhabi's growth and development. To us, it is a symbol of the collective spirit of our people and their values, and an icon of rugged durability.