Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, today announced the exclusive availability of a new Nissan Patrol V6 XE with upgraded features, offering customers a range of options that cater to their specific needs and preferences.

Tailored for customers who prefer a more simplified yet sturdy performance, the upgraded Nissan Patrol V6, comes with an added-on Front City Bumper, luxurious Burgundy Leather Seats, Rear Seat Entertainment, and an Exhaust Finisher - making it ideal for both off-road adventures and long-distance travel. To maintain the drivers’ seamless digital connectivity, the car also features a Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available with monthly instalments of AED 3,599, the upgraded model is also backed by a five-year warranty and 100,000 km service coverage, providing customers with superior performance and durability, as well as peace of mind.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales & Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles said: "At Al Masaood Automobiles, we take pride in understanding the preferences of our customers and addressing them in the most innovative manner possible. With the availability of the Nissan Patrol V6 upgrade, we continue to fulfil our commitment to catering to the evolving needs of our customers by bringing the latest and in-demand car models and value-added features that have been carefully tailored to their unique requirements.”

The upgraded Nissan Patrol V6 XE highlights Al Masaood Automobiles' continued efforts to elevating customer satisfaction and ownership experience. For further information on detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit: https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/offers/patrol-sep-2023.html.

