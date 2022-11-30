Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier business and lifestyle destination, will become home to popular boutique concept, The Ripe Market, throughout the winter months. From 02 December 2022 to 29 April 2023 , The Ripe Market will run from 3pm to 10pm every Friday and Saturday on the island’s South Plaza. The highly-anticipated programme will include an array of activities, entertainment, live performances and even a petting zoo.

Bringing together the community to support local businesses, the market is a platform for local entrepreneurs to promote their brands, and offer experiences including live cooking stations, arts and crafts, and locally made retail products. Small businesses can harness this opportunity to engage new and existing customers, expand their reach and grow their portfolios.

Ali Fikree, Senior Vice President, UAE Investments, Mubadala, said: “Supporting local businesses and engaging the local community are vital components of the continued growth of Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi. The Ripe Market provides a platform where home-grown brands and concepts can thrive, adding immensely to the family and lifestyle options available on the island.”

As both a leading lifestyle destination and the premier business district in Abu Dhabi, we play a key role in contributing to the economic diversification of the emirate and the UAE. One of the ways we achieve this is by creating a platform for small businesses to connect with clients, enter new partnerships, and expand their companies.

Putting people first is at the heart of everything we do. With partnerships like The Ripe Market, we continue to grow businesses and enhance the experience for all our guests, effectively bringing visitors and residents together and adding to the unrivalled offering, and unique experiences across retail, dining, entertainment and hospitality that Al Maryah Island is renowned for.”

The Ripe Market will host local businesses, artisans, and a range of exciting stalls and activities for families and friends of all ages. Guests are invited to indulge in locally-made dishes and culinary flavours from around the world. The market will also display work by artisan merchants including organic skincare, fashion, jewellery, handcrafted leather bags, inspiring art and more.

For music enthusiasts, The Ripe Market will host live entertainment and performances from local music artists, while the little ones can have their own fun as they explore a petting zoo with locally rescued animals. Children can also enjoy activities such as painting, slime making, face painting, and sand art.

The Island is set to host world-class events in the upcoming months, including fireworks to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations, which will light up the sky on 02 and 03 December from 9pm.

The Ripe Market will take place at Al Maryah Island from 02 December 2022 to 29 April 2023, from 3pm to 10pm every Friday and Saturday. For more information on The Ripe Market, follow @RipeMarket #RipeMarket #RipeMarketAlMaryah for the latest updates.

