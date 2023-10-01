Muscat: Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company brought the “With You in Khareef" promotion to a close and announced the distribution of 116 prizes as a highlight of the campaign.

In celebration of this special occasion, Al Maha extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Mohamed Hafeez Baumer, the lucky grand prize winner of an MG RX5, and to Mr. Nizar, for winning the coveted MG5! It also congratulated winners of fully paid holidays, Samsung smartphones, and E-Rial Cards.

Sharing his thoughts on this remarkable event, Mr. Ahmed Al Shanfari, General Manager of Marketing & Business Development, stated, "We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response to our 'With You in Khareef' promotion. At Al Maha, our unwavering commitment to our loyal patrons is our driving force. This promotion was our heartfelt way of saying 'Thank You' for your relentless support and loyalty to our brand.

To all those who participated in the "With You in Khareef" promotion, Al Maha extends its heartfelt appreciation. The company will reveal more plans for exhilarating promotions and updates in the near future.