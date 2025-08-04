Muscat: In a progressive step toward redefining the digital insurance landscape in the Sultanate, Takaful Oman and Al Maha Petroleum have signed an agreement to enable the delivery of comprehensive, Sharia-compliant insurance solutions directly through Al Maha’s advanced digital platforms offering customers an enhanced, all-in-one digital experience.

This collaboration is aimed at improving accessibility for users across Oman. By integrating Takaful Oman’s motor insurance products with Al Maha Petroleum’s user-friendly and widely accessible digital ecosystem, the agreement seeks to provide a seamless journey from quotation to policy issuance on a single, unified platform. This integration will be available exclusively through the Al Maha Plus application, enhancing its role as a unified digital platform for everyday services. It also complements Oman’s broader digital transformation agenda, supporting national goals of service innovation.

Neelmani Bhardwaj, CEO of Takaful Oman Insurance, commented, “This agreement represents a defining moment in our journey toward a more digitally connected and customer-focused insurance model. At Takaful Oman, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to meet the evolving needs of today’s digitally empowered customers. Collaborating with Al Maha Petroleum allows us to not only increase our reach, but to also make insurance more accessible, responsive, and aligned with the lifestyles of a tech-savvy generation. This is a step forward in our mission to transform how insurance is perceived and consumed in Oman.”

Engr. Hamed Al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, added, “We are proud to partner with Takaful Oman Insurance as part of our commitment to continuously enhance the value we offer to our customers. Our focus is on delivering integrated digital services that go beyond the conventional. This collaboration brings the power of insurance to our digital platforms—enabling customers to access critical financial protection tools alongside everyday services like fueling, payments, and loyalty rewards. Through our Al Maha Plus application, we are building a unified, customer-centric experience that simplifies access to essential services. This reflects our vision to evolve from a traditional petroleum provider into a digitally driven brand that truly puts the customer first.”

By combining industry expertise, digital agility, and customer insight, this collaboration aims to deliver a differentiated and future-ready value proposition. The initiative is also aligned with the strategic goals of both organizations to innovate and diversify their offerings.

About Takaful Oman Insurance (SAOG):

Takaful Oman Insurance (SAOG) is one of the leading takaful insurers in Oman, established in 2014. With a customer-centric approach and a diverse distribution network, the company effectively meets Oman's changing market demands. Takaful Oman offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions, including commercial insurance for small, mid-market, and large risks, as well as personal insurance covering motor, medical, home, travel, and personal accident needs. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and ethical conduct drives its success in the industry.