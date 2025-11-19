Shanghai, China : Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) has signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and promote sustainable trade and investment between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. The agreements were signed by Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), with Cainiao, an Alibaba company, to advance collaboration in logistics and technology, and BioBAY, focusing on cooperation within the life sciences sector.

The MoUs were formalised during Al Khayyat Investments’ participation at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, at the China–UAE Economic & Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, where the United Arab Emirates was the Guest of Honour Country.

These partnerships mark a significant milestone in AKI’s expansion and reflect the shared commitment of the UAE and China to foster innovation, trade, and economic growth.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the partnerships clearly demonstrate the growing economic bonds between the UAE and China:

“The UAE and China are two nations that believe in the importance of trade to economic growth and development, and we continue to pursue opportunities in each other’s markets. Our partnership is already forward-looking, and we both want to explore where the new opportunities lie. These MoUs between Al Khayyat Investments and Cainiao and BioBAY represent the latest steps towards cementing the trade and investment ties between our two private sectors in vital, high-growth industries.”

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), said:

“Our partnerships with Cainiao and BioBAY reflect AKI’s continued expansion and our deepening engagement with China. The UAE and China share a common vision for innovation-driven, sustainable development, and through these agreements, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities in logistics, technology, and life sciences and more that benefit both economies and the region.”

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses 2025, according to Forbes.