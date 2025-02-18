Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company Ltd., (JOSLOC) has officially entered a strategic partnership with United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi, Rahal Ltd, Auto World, and Payless). In this supply agreement, the full range of Shell lubricant’s product portfolio will be supplied to Budget Saudi Arabia and Auto World’s extensive fleet across the Kingdom. This collaboration reinforces the commitment to delivering superior quality and efficiency in the vehicle’s performance and maintenance.

Budget Saudi strives to be the best and preferred mobility solutions partner in the transportation and logistics sector in the Middle East. The organization boasts the most extensive fleet in the Kingdom, and places significant emphasis on customer satisfaction, quality, and sustainability.

Auto World, a member of the UNITRANS Group, has led vehicle leasing and maintenance in Saudi Arabia since 1981. With over 40 years of experience and a vast array of vehicles, it stands tall as one of the premier long-term car rental services for businesses, building strong partnerships across key industries.

Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company, said: “This agreement marks our significant efforts to expand our partnerships in the mobility sector. By supplying our full range of Shell lubricant’s product portfolio to Budget Saudi Arabia and Auto World, we aim to enhance the efficiency and longevity of their fleets, ultimately contributing to an exceptional driving experience for their customers.”

Mr. Fawaz Danish, Group President of Budget Saudi Arabia, said: “Our partnership with Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating oil company Ltd., supports our mission to deliver best-in-class mobility solutions. By partnering with Shell’s world-class lubricants, we ensure our vehicles operate at peak performance, providing our customers with reliability and excellence in every journey, maintaining vehicle quality for resale by Budget Saudi and its affiliates in the local market.

During the ceremony both parties have highlighted how their technical leadership and services empower customers to optimize operating costs, extend equipment lifespan and minimize downtime. Sustainability is integral to the business operations and aligns with both companies’ strategy as they look forward to further collaboration in this space to achieve shared goals and contribute meaningfully to Vision 2030 strategy.