DOHA, Qatar — Al Jazeera Media Network today announced a major expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, naming the company as its main technology provider for Al Jazeera’s transformative initiative, "The Core." This new collaboration aims to redefine the future of journalism by integrating Google’s advanced generative AI and agentic capabilities into the heart of news production.

Al Jazeera designed “The Core” as a pioneering operational model to shift the role of AI from a passive tool to an active partner in journalism. Unlike traditional digital transformations that simply digitize existing workflows, "The Core" reimagines the entire news production lifecycle—from information gathering to content delivery—by embedding AI with humans in the loop at every stage. The project’s primary mission is to empower journalists to focus on high-value storytelling by offloading complex data processing and operational tasks to intelligent agents.

Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani, director general of Al Jazeera Media Network, said: "Al Jazeera is committed to establishing a global technological ecosystem that cements our leadership in the AI era. 'The Core' is the embodiment of this vision—an integrated model where human expertise and artificial intelligence work in tandem to modernize journalism. Google Cloud’s proven expertise in AI make it the ideal partner to help us execute this ambitious transformation, ensuring our journalism remains agile, accurate, and deeply engaging for our global audience."

Alex Rutter, EMEA managing director, AI at Google Cloud, said: "Al Jazeera's decision to build its new 'Core' journalism platform leveraging Google Cloud Solutions is a pivotal step in developing the next generation of intelligent media. This transformational program leverages our advanced AI tools to reshape how journalists report and create news, and how audiences consume it. Together, Google Cloud and Al Jazeera are setting a new future direction for digital journalism."

Under this expanded collaboration, Al Jazeera will deploy Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise and advanced agentic solutions for its employees to help them drive efficiencies across its global news network.

“The Core” project is designed as a cognitive operating model that integrates AI into the heart of journalism. It is built upon six interdependent pillars that form a single organic system:

AJ Now: This central news platform, described as the "heart of the news ecosystem," will leverage Google Cloud compute engine as well as Vertex AI Search and Gemini Enterprise to suggest questions, generate angles, and draft summaries in its Partner-AI Newsroom.

This central news platform, described as the "heart of the news ecosystem," will leverage Google Cloud compute engine as well as Vertex AI Search and Gemini Enterprise to suggest questions, generate angles, and draft summaries in its Partner-AI Newsroom. AJ-LLM: As the "Editorial Brain," this pillar utilizes a large language model fine-tuned on Al Jazeera's archives. It integrates with the Gemini Enterprise Suite for translation and summarization and uses NotebookLM to provide real-time analytical context for journalists.

As the "Editorial Brain," this pillar utilizes a large language model fine-tuned on Al Jazeera's archives. It integrates with the Gemini Enterprise Suite for translation and summarization and uses NotebookLM to provide real-time analytical context for journalists. AJ Vision: The creative production hub will use a suite of Google's generative AI tools to produce immersive content, including Imagen, Veo, and others.

The creative production hub will use a suite of Google's generative AI tools to produce immersive content, including Imagen, Veo, and others. AJ Data Lake: To enable data-driven journalism, this pillar will be built using BigQuery and Gemini Data Agents. These tools will help analyze large-scale data to uncover trends and create predictive dashboards.

To enable data-driven journalism, this pillar will be built using BigQuery and Gemini Data Agents. These tools will help analyze large-scale data to uncover trends and create predictive dashboards. The Ops Engine: Focused on operational intelligence, this pillar uses Gemini for Workspace to automate internal workflows, decisions, and communications.

Focused on operational intelligence, this pillar uses Gemini for Workspace to automate internal workflows, decisions, and communications. The Academic and Knowledge Arm: This educational pillar will train journalists on advanced AI tools using Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise.

Ahmad Al-Fahad, executive director of technology and network operations at Al Jazeera, said: “Al Jazeera is committed to keeping pace with the technological advances shaping the media industry. We consistently strive to integrate the latest tools and best practices into content production across our channels and platforms.”

Ghassan Kosta, regional general manager for Google Cloud in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq, said: "This is a defining moment for media innovation. Building on our successful deployment of Gemini Enterprise, we are honored to be the main technology provider for 'The Core.' Al Jazeera is setting a new global standard for how news organizations can leverage AI not just for efficiency, but for impact. We are proud to provide the secure, planet-scale infrastructure and agentic AI necessary to power this next generation of journalism."

About Al Jazeera Media Network

Launched in 1996, Al Jazeera was the first independent news channel in the Arab world dedicated to providing comprehensive news and live debate. It challenged established narratives and gave a global audience an alternative voice—one that put the human being back at the centre of the news agenda—quickly making it one of the world’s most influential news networks. Since then, it’s added new channels and services while maintaining the independent and pioneering spirit that defined its character. Each subsidiary follows the same principles— values that inspire it to be challenging and bold, and provide a ‘voice for the voiceless’ in some of the most underreported places on the planet. From its headquarters in the Middle East, to the broadcast centres and over 70 bureaus around the world, Al Jazeera strives to deliver content that captivates, informs, inspires and engages.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.