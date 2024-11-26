A panel discussion titled "What Keeps You Up at Night?", held on the first day of the Global Media Congress 2024 (GMC), addressed key issues shaping the world of media today. The session explored challenges facing journalism, media credibility, digital transformation, global security concerns, urban leadership, and the ethical dilemmas associated with AI.

The panel, moderated by Mohammed Al Otaiba, former Editor-in-Chief of The National, with the participation of Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National, and Alexandru Giboi, Secretary-General of the European Alliance of News Agencies, explored the critical issues facing the media industry today, such as declining public trust, challenges in journalism, the role of AI, and the evolving relationship between traditional media and digital platforms.

The conversation was framed as a reflection on how the media landscape is transforming, with speakers offering their insights on the challenges and opportunities this transformation presents.

Giboi highlighted the growing disconnect between the public and traditional media, driven by declining trust and low media literacy. He noted that many struggle to identify credible sources, contributing to the growing influence of platforms like TikTok in shaping major events, such as elections.

He called for media organisations to innovate to engage younger audiences and improve public understanding of news. He also cited AI tools like automated summaries and AI-generated audio as examples of how news agencies adapt to change.

Blecher, in turn, discussed news avoidance, with 40 percent of audiences avoiding news due to negativity, and widespread trust issues in journalism. He argued that fact-checking alone has not rebuilt public confidence and called for greater transparency and empathy to reconnect with audiences.

Blecher advocated for using AI as a tool to support and enhance journalism rather than replace human input. He also highlighted the challenges smaller newsrooms face in adopting new technologies.

Al Oraibi focused on the rise of deepfake technologies, which have surged by 900 percent in a year and are often used to spread misinformation.

She raised concerns about the high cost of advanced technology, which limits smaller outlets' ability to compete and deliver high-quality content. Al Oraibi emphasised the need for transparency, journalist safety, and clear regulation to rebuild trust while stressing the importance of differentiating credible journalism from entertainment-focused content.

The discussion concluded by examining potential solutions and the path forward. The speakers agreed on the need for collaboration between media organisations, technology developers, and regulatory bodies to rebuild public trust.