ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed several agreements with leading Singaporean organizations as part of its ROSHNEXT innovation program.

These agreements, signed with AI Singapore and Action Community for Entrepreneurship (ACE.SG), are aimed at promoting the transfer of ideas, with a focus on leveraging both entrepreneurship and technology to innovate in the real estate sector.

Designed to accelerate the pace of real estate development in the kingdom, to match the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030, ROSHNEXT’s innovation program is facilitating partnerships with leading entrepreneurial and technology organizations.

The agreement with Singapore’s ACE.SG establishes a strategic platform to build country-level innovation partnerships.

Through this cooperation, ROSHN Group will engage with Singapore’s startup ecosystem to empower ventures, co-create transformative solutions, and lead innovation in the real estate sector, addressing pressing development challenges and shaping the future of living.

Launched in May 2017, AI Singapore brings together all Singapore-based research institutions and Singapore’s AI ecosystem under one roof.

Through its collaboration with AI Singapore, ROSHN Group said it aims to advance AI-driven transformation in real estate by jointly developing targeted solutions for sector-specific challenges and accelerating their deployment through pilot initiatives.

Both agreements were signed during a visit by ROSHN Group’s executives to Singapore, where they have been exploring areas of cooperation with Singaporean entities in the real-estate sector as part of the ROSHNEXT innovation program.-TradeArabia News Service

