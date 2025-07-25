RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s rail sector recorded more than 36.5 million passengers using train services in the second quarter of 2025, up by 1 million compared to the first quarter, according to figures released Thursday by the Transport General Authority (TGA).



Urban rail services saw strong growth, with over 33.8 million passengers using metro systems across the Kingdom.



Riyadh Metro led the figures, transporting more than 23.6 million passengers.



The automated people mover at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah followed with over 7.76 million users, while Princess Nourah University’s campus rail in Riyadh saw over 512,000 passengers.



Intercity train services also witnessed a 10% year-on-year increase, with over 2.67 million passengers traveling between Saudi cities by rail during the same period.



Freight and minerals transport via rail remained a key contributor to economic logistics, with over 4.08 million tons of goods and more than 232,000 containers shipped, underscoring the railway network’s vital role in supporting the industrial and mining sectors as part of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The TGA reaffirmed the importance of railways in offering safe, sustainable transport options, helping reduce carbon emissions, and improving quality of life across the Kingdom.

