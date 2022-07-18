ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) announced the opening of electronic registration for visitors to the Global Media Congress (GMC), which is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, from 15th-17th November .

The event, which is organised by ADNEC, in a strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) will includes a conference and exhibition specialised in the media industry, and provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and ways of cooperation in strengthening mechanisms for developing civilized and human media in the service of humanity, ensuring its happiness, and developing societies through solid, reliable and highly credible content.

GMC will host a pivotal conference under the theme "Shaping the Future of the Media Industry" uniting the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry. The event will showcase the Middle Eastern media hub while engaging a global audience that is actively advancing the sector.

With a focus on disruption, the inaugural conference will feature international media experts providing new perspectives and insight into the most inspiring business cases. Set out on three impactful days, the conference will speak on the accelerated course of change in the industry with sessions focusing on digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector presented by leaders in multiple industry sectors including journalists, broadcasters, social media entities, government and regulators as well as technology companies.

The exhibition aims to serve as a platform for global companies looking to engage in media markets in the Gulf and MENA regions.

GMC is a world-class stage where buyers and sellers can meet, learn, network, do business, and explore new products, solutions, and technologies, with over 150 companies specialised in the media and production industry. The event is an opportunity for a great leap forward in the regional and global media sector.

Register now to visit the Global Media Congress: https://globalmediacongress.ae