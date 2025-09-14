Soléva is the UAE’s first residential project to integrate an Owner’s SuperApp

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – Al Huzaifa, a brand synonymous with craftsmanship, precision, and decades of excellence in furniture and interiors, announced its expansion into real estate with the launch of Al Huzaifa Properties last month. Its first development, Soléva Beach Residences, on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is now unveiled to the public. Valued at AED450M, the property will be fully-furnished and ready for completion by Q4 2027.

“We are proud to bring Al Huzaifa’s legacy of craftsmanship, precision, and refined design into real estate with the launch of Soléva Beach Residences. The process from concept to detailing to the finish has been brought to life under one roof, allowing us full control of our vision and prioritising quality in every stage of execution. This project embodies our commitment to creating residences that combine luxury, comfort, and a deep connection to nature, while fostering a sense of community. Soléva represents a new benchmark for holistic living, where architecture, interiors, and amenities come together to set the standard for premium lifestyle experiences in the UAE,” said Saif Nensey, CEO of Al Huzaifa Furniture and CEO & Founder of Al Huzaifa Properties.

Set against the iconic Al Marjan Island, Soléva Beach Residences will be a signature project that truly represents the iconic brand’s signature style shaped by skill, luxuriant materials and premium design. An architectural form inspired by the natural curves of the island, Soléva will blend material sophistication with functionality to create spaces that flow seamlessly with their surroundings. Soléva Beach Residences will feature 2 basements, a ground floor, and 8 upper floors. The 232 residences and one retail unit comprise 111 studios (380–560 sq. ft.), 101 one-bedroom apartments (800–1,370 sq. ft.), and 20 two-bedroom apartments (1,500–2,500 sq. ft.), all with private pools. The payment plan is 50% during construction and 50% on handover, with prices starting from AED 1.19M.

“Our venture into real estate at Marjan Island is the proud culmination of decades of design excellence. This project is entirely conceived, designed, and delivered in-house, giving us unparalleled control over quality, speed, and customization. It is an offering that will be hard to match—bringing together timeless design, faster delivery, and bespoke detailing. More than just a development, it represents a new dimension to the UAE’s landscape and lifestyle, while ensuring exceptional value and strong ROI for our buyers and investors,” said Zaheer Rattonsey, Managing Partner at Al Huzaifa Properties.

The development is designed to maximize sea, beach, or park views through floor-to-ceiling glass, private balconies, and elegantly crafted interiors. All two-bedroom units include private pools, while each residence reflects Al Huzaifa’s design philosophy of light, calm, and material continuity. The apartments are fully furnished to create premium living environments with bespoke fixtures that are crafted to reflect smart architecture, luxurious materials of world-class quality and custom design. The interiors feature integrated joinery with concealed storage, natural stone and wood accents with warm finishes, custom furniture in neutral palettes enhanced by accent lighting, and premium bathrooms with rainfall showers and stone vanities.

Soléva offers 50 curated resort-style amenities blending wellness, fitness, leisure, and hospitality services. Highlights include a dedicated wellness level with cryo cabins, thermal suites, massage rooms, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, and a tranquil lounge; a state-of-the-art fitness studio with cardio, strength, and multipurpose zones complemented by outdoor yoga decks and a Zen Garden. In addition, it includes a rooftop escape with infinity pools, floating daybeds, cabanas, fire pit lounges, and dining courtyards with panoramic Gulf views.

It also features hospitality-inspired services such as valet, AI-powered concierge, luggage management, coworking lounges, a water sports pavilion, and seamless park and beach access. The ground floor also features a 9,000 sq. ft. F&B destination and a calming lobby with water features and fireplace, seamlessly integrating hospitality, workspace, and leisure.

Soléva is the UAE’s first residential project to integrate an Owner’s SuperApp, providing residents with instant access to services, amenities, and vacation rental management, redefining convenience and elevating community living.

The project is realized in collaboration with leading design firms: architecture by VELA, specialists in climate-conscious, human-centric design; the landscaping will be undertaken by Square M Design, experts in adaptive, hospitality-focused outdoor experiences; lighting by Studio Lumen, global leaders in architectural lighting solutions; and interiors by MWM Studio, an award-winning Dubai boutique renowned for tailored, distinctive design.

Ultimately, the project comes to life in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island, which has emerged as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing investment and lifestyle destinations. In 2024, the emirate welcomed 1.28 million visitors, achieving a 12% increase in tourism revenue, with a vision to triple visitor numbers by 2030. Supported by a GDP of USD 14 billion and thriving industries including tourism, real estate, and logistics, Ras Al Khaimah’s natural landmarks, including Jebel Jais and the world’s longest zipline, provide a compelling backdrop for Al Huzaifa Properties as they debut Soléva Beach Residences.

About The World of Al Huzaifa

Al Huzaifa is rooted in a culture of craft and backed by five decades of consistent delivery. From furniture and interiors to development, the brand upholds a standard defined by skill, material expertise, and premium design. Every creation is guided by function, refined through detail, and executed with precision. This legacy continues as the company expands the world of Al Huzaifa with the same clarity and commitment that shaped its beginnings.

The Al Huzaifa ecosystem includes Al Huzaifa Furniture, the region's leading luxury furniture retailer with showrooms across the UAE, and Al Huzaifa Design Studio, a bespoke concept offering personalized design solutions and custom furnishing services.

About Al Huzaifa Properties

Al Huzaifa Properties is the brand's evolution into real estate development, built on nearly 50 years of design excellence. Expanding from interiors to full-scale spaces, the division carries forward a legacy of craftsmanship, turnkey execution, and aesthetic precision. Focused on premium, lifestyle-driven communities, Al Huzaifa Properties creates living environments where form, function, and well-being converge.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

