Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Al Hamra’s marina – the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah – was recently independently audited and has subsequently been awarded 5 Gold Anchors from TYHA. The club is now the only marina in the Northern Emirates to be awarded with the recognition.

With more than 200 wet and dry berths, and direct access to the open sea, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah offers secure and sheltered berthing and a private anchorage lagoon, making it a haven for sailors. The full-service marina offers berth holders excellent facilities and services such as a fuel station, slipway, dry storage yard, showers, changing rooms, car parking directly next to the marina, electricity and water at each berth, boat registration and cleaning services.

Super yacht owners can avail of a daily anchorage offering, offering them safe anchorage at sea, while still enjoying the full benefits and access of the marina.

Once moored within the marina, visitors can visit and enjoy a wealth of premium hospitality outlets such as Muse Social House, Clubhouse and Al Hamra Golf Club. There is also a membership programme specifically tailored for berth holders which offers a range of unique benefits including discounts at food and beverage outlets, complimentary access to beach leisure at Clubhouse, daily use of SUP and kayaks, discounts on water sports and a range of services and facilities around Ras Al Khaimah.

The Gold Anchor rating works in a very similar way to the star rating system for hotels and guest accommodation and is awarded following an independent assessment of the marina’s facilities, operations and customer service.

For more information on berthing at Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, email reception@alhamramarina.com

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank’s Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated ‘A’ by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.

