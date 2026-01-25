Kuwait City: Al Hamra Real Estate Company announced the continuation of its strong financial momentum, achieving its highest growth rates for the third consecutive year. This performance highlights the resilience of the Company’s operating model and the effectiveness of its long-term strategic vision, focused on diversification, operational excellence, and sustainable value creation.

The Company noted that the past three years marked a pivotal phase in its strategic repositioning. During this period, executive leadership focused on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing assets, and building a more diversified and resilient business platform capable of responding to evolving economic conditions and market demands.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, SHK. Faisal Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Khalifa Al Sabah, Chairman of Al Hamra Real Estate Company, stated that Al Hamra Real Estate Company is progressing steadily into a new phase of value-driven growth, supported by disciplined expansion into sectors that contribute to the national economy and the establishment of specialized entities aligned with market needs and Kuwait’s future vision.

He added that the Company has launched and developed a number of subsidiaries and specialized companies, which serve as a natural extension of its core operations and reflect its strategic focus on diversifying income streams and strengthening institutional integration.

Key subsidiaries include:

Technovia: Al Hamra Technical and Computing Services Co. serves as Al Hamra Real Estate’s technology and innovation arm and key enabler of digital transformation.

Al Hamra Holding Co: operates as an investment platform to diversify income sources and pursue promising opportunities inside and outside Kuwait.

Ofuq Al Hamra Real Estate Co: reinforces Al Hamra Real Estate's capabilities in the development and management of mid-scale and specialized real estate projects.

Al Hamra Building Maintenance (HBM): acts as a core operational component that improves operational service quality and strengthens reliance on in-house capabilities.

The Chairman emphasized that this expansion strategy was not driven by scale alone, but by the objective of building an integrated business ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency, supports sustainable performance, and aligns with the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035, while maintaining governance and transparency as fundamental pillars across all operations.

Al Hamra Real Estate Company also confirmed that its financial policy over the past three years has resulted in the highest dividend distributions to shareholders since its establishment, reflecting the strength of its financial position, the efficiency of its operational management, and its balanced approach to delivering sustainable returns. This performance reinforces shareholder confidence and demonstrates the Company’s continued ability to generate long-term value.

Looking ahead, Al Hamra Real Estate Company remains well-positioned for the next phase of growth, supported by a strong operational foundation, a diversified asset portfolio, and specialized subsidiaries capable of supporting future expansion within Kuwait, strengthening its position as a leading platform in the business and investment sector.