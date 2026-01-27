First Integrated Maintenance Operation ... Completed in Record Time Without Disrupting Daily Operations

Kuwait City: Al Hamra Real Estate Company announced the successful completion of a comprehensive and integrated maintenance project for the electrical systems at Al Hamra Business Tower, one of Kuwait's most prominent architectural and commercial landmarks. This was carried out in close collaboration and direct coordination with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. This project represents an exceptional engineering achievement, marking the first in-depth and comprehensive maintenance operation for the systems in partnership with the Ministry. It reflects the management's commitment to the highest standards of safety, efficiency and operational sustainability.

Despite the significant engineering complexity arising from the distribution of electrical substations and major equipment across multiple and widely separated floors within the tower, rather than in a single centralized location as is common in most global towers, the project was executed according to a meticulously planned strategy in three main phases. These included a thorough site assessment, precise technical inspections, and the preparation of a detailed execution plan. The first phase began on January 3, 2025, and covered all major systems in the substations of Al Hamra Mall, the parking building, and the low-rise ground level substations of Al Hamra Business Tower, focusing on air conditioning and cooling systems. The second phase commenced on January 1, 2026, during which essential maintenance and upgrades were performed on the critical electrical systems in the mid-level floors, ensuring improved operational efficiency and sustainability. The third and final phase was completed on January 2, 2026, concentrating on the upper floors of Al Hamra Business Tower. At the same time, comprehensive operational testing was conducted to verify the full integration of all systems before handing over the project in full compliance with the highest quality and safety standards.

Senior Manager Facility Management Unit, Eng. Wael Daoud, at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, emphasized that this accomplishment stems from the company's strategy of proactive planning, operational excellence and adherence to the highest global engineering standards, alongside strengthening effective partnerships with relevant government entities. He highlighted that continuous coordination with the Ministry of Electricity teams enabled the works to be carried out with exceptional efficiency and with no significant impact on the continuity of commercial and office activities within the project. This reflects »Al Hamra's« approach to managing complex technical projects in vital buildings, ensuring operational sustainability and protecting tenants' investments. He further stressed that the top priority was enhancing safety standards, minimizing operational risks to the lowest possible level, and guaranteeing system readiness under all conditions. Backup generators already in place were leveraged to fully power critical areas of the tower, such as central air conditioning, elevators, emergency lighting, and safety systems throughout the maintenance period, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

The management of Al Hamra Real Estate Company expressed pride in completing this project in a record time that did not exceed half the typical duration for similar works in comparable global projects. They view it as clear evidence of the high level of professionalism and coordination between the private sector and relevant government entities, as well as confirmation of State of Kuwait capability to execute complex technical projects with world class efficiency. This achievement reinforces the status of Al Hamra Business Tower and Al Hamra Mall as a leading, sustainable destination for business and investment in the State of Kuwait. It also reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly operational environment that meets future aspirations.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying the proud legacy of an iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in real estate management. With ample office space available for a wide range of business activities, its highly acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper standing at 413m high with 80 levels. The tower serves as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district, enabling people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center operates as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots premium, new brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts. The center also functions as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as its Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing workspaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, The American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, The Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ in the 10-year category for its completion of projects during 2021 by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

