Dubai. — Al Habtoor Tower is set to redefine automotive luxury in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai. This iconic development will unite three of the world's foremost hyper sports car brands—Bugatti, Rimac, and Pagani under one roof, creating an unparalleled destination for automotive enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

At the forefront of this automotive haven is the largest Bugatti showroom worldwide, occupying an expansive space on the ground floor. Bugatti, synonymous with unparalleled excellence in design and engineering, transcends automotive boundaries, offering a captivating range of products and experiences. The Bugatti Official Partner of Excellence Showroom in the UAE will transport visitors to the enchanting realm of Molsheim, presenting an extensive array of Bugatti offerings.

Rimac Automobili, a technological powerhouse specializing in electric hypercars, takes center stage with its latest marvel, the Nevera. Setting the bar for electric performance, the Nevera has shattered numerous world records, securing its position as the fastest electric production car globally.

The showroom promises an exclusive glimpse into the pinnacle of sustainable mobility technology, seamlessly blending clean lines and modern design to showcase Rimac Automobili's latest innovations.

Pagani Automobili, the Italian luxury hypercar manufacturer, elevates automotive artistry to new heights, guided by a philosophy deeply rooted in beauty and scientific excellence.

At Al Habtoor Tower, Pagani's showroom will embody the essence of the Modenese Atelier, offering a personalized experience true to the brand's ethos. Here, guests will be immersed in the world of Pagani, surrounded by handcrafted signature furniture and bespoke details that exemplify the brand's dedication to individuality.



Each showroom will boast state-of-the-art digital configuration tools, empowering customers to craft vehicles tailored to their unique preferences. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history, unparalleled craftsmanship, cutting-edge design, and groundbreaking innovation that define these distinguished automotive brands.

Al Habtoor Tower stands as a testament to Dubai's position as a global hub for automotive excellence. With Bugatti, Rimac, and Pagani joining forces in this extraordinary venture, the UAE clientele can anticipate an unrivaled experience that marries luxury, technology, and artistry.

Exclusively represented by Provident Estate, this project offers an opportunity to be a part of the esteemed Al Habtoor Tower legacy.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

