Dubai, UAE - In the wake of the recent historic rainfall across the UAE, Al Habtoor Motors and Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4 are changing the lives of residents by awarding 28 new vehicles to those affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The Mitsubishi Attrage and JAC S3+ cars are being offered to vehicle owners who suffered losses during the recent rains, with the Kris Fade Show calling back entries to award cars each weekday morning at 7:30 am live on-air.

Al Habtoor Motors, a leading name in the automotive industry in the United Arab Emirates, has responded to the recent floods in the country with a compassionate gesture. In alignment with its commitment to supporting the community, Karim Maksoud, Managing Director of Al Habtoor Motors, expressed the company's dedication to supporting the UAE community, especially in times of need. He stated, “Our donation of 28 cars is a small gesture to help those affected by the recent floods, and we hope it brings some relief and comfort to those who are most affected.”

Virgin Radio Dubai is part of ARN, which operates the largest media brands in the country, with nine multimedia radio stations catering to over 200 nationalities. Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of ARN, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating “With over 98% of UAE residents tuning in to radio each week, and millions more following us on social media, we have a unique opportunity to rally support for those in need. We are proud to align with Dubai's mission of fostering unity among all cultures and supporting everyone who lives in our country.”

The UAE experienced record-breaking rainfall in April, the highest in 75 years, resulting in damage to many vehicles.

Residents of the UAE are encouraged to participate in the initiative by visiting virginradiodubai.com and submitting their entries, especially individuals earning under 10,000 dirhams per month, holding third-party insurance, and providing appropriate documentation to substantiate their vehicle loss.

The initiative will not only provide relief to affected residents but also contribute to the cleanup efforts by responsibly disposing of old vehicles. The proceeds from these sales will be reinvested to further expand the car giveaway program as part of the ongoing campaign.

-Ends-

About Al Habtoor Motors:

Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi, FUSO, JAC, Bentley, Bugatti, Pagani, and Rimac Automobili in the UAE. It is a part of the Al Habtoor Group, a diversified multi-billion-dirham business conglomerate based in the UAE. The Al Habtoor Group has extensive interests and substantial investments across various sectors, including engineering, real estate, hotels, leasing, education, publication, and automobiles.

About Arabian Radio Network:

ARN is the region's leading multi-platform broadcaster, broadcasting to 3.8 million listeners weekly across nine radio stations, serving over 200 nationalities. Additionally, ARN's subsidiary, MPN, provides diverse multimedia solutions, enhancing brand presence through premium out-of-home assets. The leading media brands operated by ARN include Tag 91.1, Dubai 92, Radio Shoma 93.4, Hit 96.7, Al Arabiya 99, Al Khaleejiya 100.9, City 1016, Dubai Eye 103.8, and Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4.

For more information, please contact:

AL HABTOOR MOTORS: alhabtoorcgpr@currentglobal.com

ARN & VIRGIN RADIO DUBAI: mathew@arn.ae / v.sethia@arn.ae